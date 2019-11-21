Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Art Arts & Culture Education Main Neighborhoods Newbold 

One For All: an ambitious and affordable artistic endeavor

Joseph Myers , ,

A new nonprofit organization is teaching preschoolers art history at DiSilvestro Playground.

One For All is a newly-formed non-profit which supports emerging artists and art education throughout Philadelphia. As part of their efforts, the organization’s founder and CEO, Parker Jackson has spent the last two months teaching an art history class for preschoolers at DiSilvestro Playground, 1701 S. 15th St. With only two sessions left on the present schedule, Jackson explained how the “Artists in Time” class has given local youngsters an outlet for creative expression and displaying individuality.

“My goal for outreach art programming through One For All is to provide quality art education at a free or affordable cost,” Jackson said of their nonprofit brainchild that gained its tax-exempt status just four months ago. “This class not only teaches early education learners about art history, but works on fine motor, science, and math skills, in addition to [addressing] social and emotional development and physicality through our end-of-class dance session.”

Photo provided by One For All

From 9:30-11 a.m. each Saturday, “a small, but steady group” has received instruction from the former South Philly resident and current Kingsessing dweller. The participants, ages 2 to 6, have benefitted from their teacher’s affinity for guiding natural, individualized learning that grants them complete freedom to go as far as their ambition can take them.

This approach has gone over well with the students and their parents, both of whom have enjoyed inspecting the “wall of art” that DiSilvestro has devoted to their handiwork. Jackson, who secured placement at the recreation site through a friend, is already pondering how to enhance the tutelage for next year’s participants.

Young artist at work at DiSilvestro. Credit: One for All via Facebook.

The last two classes, to be held Saturday, November 23 and December 7 will explore modern art. “We will be focusing on [abstract expressionist] Helen Frankenthaler on the 23rd, and we will have fun making giant paintings on large papers,” Jackson said. “On December 7th, we will be learning about [sculptor] Alexander Calder, and we will be making fun, Calder-inspired mobile decorations for winter.”

On Saturday, December 7th, from 6-9pm, One For All will host the organization’s first fundraiser in Center City. Jackson hopes to use the event profits to provide more programming at DiSilvestro, and to secure a new home for the organization.

For more information on One for All, visit their website or Facebook page.

For more information on programming at DiSilvestro, including their Tuesday “Fall for Art” classes offered through December 17, check out Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Finder app.

...you may also like

Valley Green Bank coming to Broad and Tasker

Albert Stumm 1

The former South Philly WIC office at Broad and Tasker will become a Valley Green Bank branch, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The WIC office closed last year and moved to the new building at Broad and Federal. From Streetview. Why did Google blur out Frank Guarrera? Valley Green CEO Jay Goldstein

Shocker! New three-story home in Point Breeze

Taylor Farnsworth 1

Those South Philly rowhouses can start feeling cramped, especially as we require more to maintain a certain quality of life, so it’s no wonder that homeowners want to expand upwards. The proposal The owners of the property at 1821 S. Hicks St. are trying to do just that by adding

SoPhilly Spotlight: Newbold Value edition

Albert Stumm 4

Sure, this place leaves a lot to be desired cosmetically. But if you can deal with drop ceilings and garish carpet for a while, this place would make a great investment. Situated at 1924 S. 17th St., this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom row has a finished basement, huge back yard, 1,400 square