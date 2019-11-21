One For All: an ambitious and affordable artistic endeavor

A new nonprofit organization is teaching preschoolers art history at DiSilvestro Playground.

One For All is a newly-formed non-profit which supports emerging artists and art education throughout Philadelphia. As part of their efforts, the organization’s founder and CEO, Parker Jackson has spent the last two months teaching an art history class for preschoolers at DiSilvestro Playground, 1701 S. 15th St. With only two sessions left on the present schedule, Jackson explained how the “Artists in Time” class has given local youngsters an outlet for creative expression and displaying individuality.

“My goal for outreach art programming through One For All is to provide quality art education at a free or affordable cost,” Jackson said of their nonprofit brainchild that gained its tax-exempt status just four months ago. “This class not only teaches early education learners about art history, but works on fine motor, science, and math skills, in addition to [addressing] social and emotional development and physicality through our end-of-class dance session.”

From 9:30-11 a.m. each Saturday, “a small, but steady group” has received instruction from the former South Philly resident and current Kingsessing dweller. The participants, ages 2 to 6, have benefitted from their teacher’s affinity for guiding natural, individualized learning that grants them complete freedom to go as far as their ambition can take them.

This approach has gone over well with the students and their parents, both of whom have enjoyed inspecting the “wall of art” that DiSilvestro has devoted to their handiwork. Jackson, who secured placement at the recreation site through a friend, is already pondering how to enhance the tutelage for next year’s participants.

The last two classes, to be held Saturday, November 23 and December 7 will explore modern art. “We will be focusing on [abstract expressionist] Helen Frankenthaler on the 23rd, and we will have fun making giant paintings on large papers,” Jackson said. “On December 7th, we will be learning about [sculptor] Alexander Calder, and we will be making fun, Calder-inspired mobile decorations for winter.”

On Saturday, December 7th, from 6-9pm, One For All will host the organization’s first fundraiser in Center City. Jackson hopes to use the event profits to provide more programming at DiSilvestro, and to secure a new home for the organization.

For more information on One for All, visit their website or Facebook page.

For more information on programming at DiSilvestro, including their Tuesday “Fall for Art” classes offered through December 17, check out Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Finder app.