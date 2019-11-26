New Tacos at Black & Brew

By Sandy Smith

Tacos for breakfast? Sure, why not?

You can enjoy unique tacos any time of day at Black & Brew.

The vegan- and vegetarian-friendly BYOB café at 1523 E. Passyunk Ave. added tacos to its menu this past summer. The summer version offered diners a choice of protein – chicken, tofu, seitan– with tomato corn salsa, shredded lettuce and tomatoes, topped with an avocado line crema drizzle and served with tomatillo salsa verde on the side.

Now that summer’s over, owners and life partners Colleen and Jen DeCesare have swapped that out in favor of a Cajun version topped with chipotle crema.

Colleen says the tacos have been a hit since they were added to the menu. “Everyone loves them,” she says. “They’re really great, they’re fresh, they’re tasty, they’re the perfect fix.

“They were a hit in the summer, and we decided to change things up for the winter. I think the new one’s even better with the chipotle crema.”

Adding new seasonal items to the menu is one way the DeCesares keep the business fun and interesting and keep customers coming back. “We come up with new specials that run for a few months at a time,” says Colleen. “If they’re well received, we add them to our menu. That’s how we have fun and see what people like.”

And everything is fresh because “we make everything in house,” she adds.

Black & Brew is open for breakfast and lunch: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The kitchen closes at 4 p.m.