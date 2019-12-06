Seven South Philly Holiday Happenings

From Burke Playground to burlesque brunch, here are seven upcoming celebrations that promise to spread a little holiday cheer.

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.

Free-$12

Celebrate Christmas the Scandinavian way in FDR Park. Lucia Fest aspect will find youngsters entertaining everyone through songs, dances and a pair of processions. The market component will have guests crossing items off their relatives’ holiday wish list.

Saturday, December 7, 2-4 p.m.

East Passyunk Business Improvement District Office, 1904 E. Passyunk Ave.

Free

As part of the East Passyunk Business Improvement District’s Deck the Ave, this homage to German composer George Friedrich Händel’s 1741 “Messiah” oratorio will have participants singing the work’s famous “Hallelujah” chorus and carols. The organizers invite locals and visitors to test their pipes alongside accomplished musicians, with ample dining and shopping options to enjoy post performance.

The South Philadelphia Lions Club’s Fundraiser

Saturday, December 7

Doors open at 6, a buffet dinner starts at 7, and the show commences at 8:30.

The Waterfall Room, 2015 S. Water St.

$65

Since its 1935 inception, the South Philadelphia Lions Club has prided itself on raising money to assist the less fortunate, with the blind and vision- and hearing-impaired individuals as the chief beneficiaries. The club’s combined Christmas party and fundraiser will aid locals who need such assistance and will include a tribute to Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jerry Lewis and Frank Sinatra. Reservations are a must for this event that will feature a visit from Santa Claus, a toy donation element, a 50-50 drawing and a basket raffle. Call member Barbara at 215-336-3932.

Thursday, December 12, 6-9 p.m.

Burke Playground, 200 Jackson St.

Free for adults; $5 per child

The Whitman recreation spot is again playing host to this opportunity for community members to eat, drink, and be merry. As attendees engage in caroling, face painting and other activities, Santa Claus will be covering the grounds, with Mayor Jim Kenney again serving as Buddy the Elf.

Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anthony’s Italian Coffee & Chocolate House, 903-905 S. Ninth St.

Free admission

While there will be plenty to be happy about simply based on an appearance by Santa, other parts of this occasion will command equal attention, including carolers, arts and crafts, an ugly sweater contest, in-store specials, a raffle, and gingerbread house decorating. That final aspect is the newest addition to the breakdown and, for $15, will enable attendees to test their artistic talent.

Sunday, December 15

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., show begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Black Cat Tavern on 12th, 2654 S. 12th St.

$15

This 21+ event will be a four-alarm-fire-like display of sensuality. Organized by burgeoning performer Martina Magdalene, it will unite some of the most accomplished members of Philadelphia’s burlesque community and is sure to put an end to any seasonal blues.

Wednesday, December 18, 6:15-8 p.m.

Dickinson Square – meet in the middle at the Parson Center

Between Morris and Tasker streets, East Moyamensing Ave.and Fourth St.

Free

The Dickinson Square West Civic Association will make its environs a festive spot through nearly two hours of caroling. Cookies, eggnog and hot chocolate will complement the tunes as mood lifters, and participants will commend the winners of the civic’s holiday home decorating contest.