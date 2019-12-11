Property of the week: Live just south of South Philly’s North Pole

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1717 S. 13th Street

3 beds | 2.5 baths | 3,000 sq ft | $775,000

Originally designed to be the primary residence of a career home remodeler, this large home in Passyunk Square has every detail thoughtfully laid out. Private space for you, shared space for family and guests, and outdoor space on all three floors…and the roof.

Everything is brand new. A complete full renovation from top to bottom. The 16-foot wide row home is a block from South Philly’s North Pole: The Miracle on 13th Street.

With more United White vinyl windows than a corner home, this home shines bright during all seasons–helped by the smart home controls of the Google Nest Hub. Prepare meals with the latest Samsung appliances. Track deliveries to your door with Google Nest video doorbell. Keep all 3,000 feet of living space cozy or cool with dual zones controlled by Nest Smart Thermostat.

Escape outside to an oversized backyard. A myriad of closets are only steps away from the second floor laundry.

This home has proximity to awesomeness: all the shops, events, and restaurants are around the corner on East Passyunk Avenue. And, it’s within walking distance to the Andrew Jackson School. You’re invited to see this inviting home in-person. The home is move-in ready. Are you?

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090