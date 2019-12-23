...you may also like
Kings Music opens Saturday with block party, free guitar
Kings Music opens on the Avenue Saturday Aug. 4 at 1828 E Passyunk Ave as a full-service music store, meaning you can buy a guitar, learn how to play it and record your album all in the same place. Pre-opening To mark the opening store owner Joe King is throwing
New dads meetup goes down at Watkins Drinkery on Thursday
In the mood for some adult conversation after spending most of your time baby-talking your way through meals? Then you’re in luck. A new group called South Philly Parents Resource Center is hosting a “Dads Night Out” on Thursday at Watkins Drinkery at 10th and Watkins, about half a block down from Fountain
After 4 tries, 8 apartments OK’d for 7th Street graffiti museum
After four presentations, the developer of an apartment project at 1412-1414 S. 7th St. was approved last month, with 14 provisos. And we spotted some construction happening last week. It’s almost a shame to get rid of the array of graffiti inside this garage, though.