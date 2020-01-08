Property of the week: move-in ready on Manton

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1820 Manton Street

2 beds | 1.5 baths | 1,080 sq ft | $365,000

Have you ever laid in bed imagining the improvements you’d like to make to your current home? The owners of this 2-bedroom home at 1820 Manton Street did–and they spent the past decade making their plans and dreams a reality. Now, you can enjoy the fruits of their labor. Check out the refinements they made below—and make them yours today!

A comfortable living room with ample, streamlined storage space.

Adjacent dining area:

A kitchen loaded with cabinets and creative storage framed by windows on two sides:

Sizeable backyard:

An oversized oasis bathroom filled with light from south-facing windows:

Custom, built-in closets which help create a spacious master bedroom:

Bespoke lighting installed throughout to fit the moods of energy-saving owners:

This Point Breeze home is a great value, with proximity to Center City. Travel is simple with easy access to bike thoroughfares, public transit, and interstates 95 and 76. Homegrown destinations like American Sardine, Second District Brewing, Burg’s, On Point Bistro, and South Philadelphia Tap Room are within walking distance. The home is intelligently laid out and move-in ready. A home warranty included.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090