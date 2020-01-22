Wine Dive: A Neighborhood Wine Bar in Graduate Hospital

Philadelphia’s first wine-focused dive bar opens on South Street

On January 10th, Wine Dive—Philadelphia’s first wine-focused dive bar and exclusive bottle shop—opened at 1506 South Street in the heart of the Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

“The name Wine Dive undresses the immediate image of wine. It evokes comfort, approachability, and low pretense,” said owner Chris Fetfatzes.

The 2,500 square space features a seventeen-foot bar, seating for up to 50, 20 wines by the glass, 215 wines by the bottle, 50 selections of natural wine, 45 beers by the can and bottle, and 20 selections of cider and hard soda and seltzer. Fetfatzes and co-owner Heather Annechiarico designed the wine program with sommelier Susan Freeman.

“Wine Dive has been a grand idea we have had for years,” said Fetfatzes. “It’s an interactive spot blending retail and hospitality in one. You can walk in and buy a great bottle of wine, champagne, cider, or beer while grabbing a drink from our list of wines & cocktails. We have a deep list of wine by the glass.”

With hues of deep purple and red against checkered black and white tile, big visuals, various textures, intimate spaces, and a Rowe-AMI jukebox, Wine Dive takes inspiration from the Vegas dive bars of the 1970s. Artist Melissa Gombos designed the Salvador Dali-like graffiti and a giant cat mural in the Instagram-worthy bathroom.

“We are going for funky, warm, inviting, cool, yet approachable,” said Fetfatzes.

A Wine-centric Neighborhood Watering Hole—with food!

Annechiarico and Fetfatzes developed Wine Dive to cater to neighbors who want smart, affordable, quality options—a comfortable and welcoming place to which they can return.

“We are not pricing for the tourist market,” says Fetfatzes. “We want repeat customers who come in as they are and leave feeling good. We designed our prices with the neighborhood in mind.”

Executive Chef Derek Cantwell serves up a selection of smartly priced appealing options that include burgers, chicken sandwiches, bar bites, and salads. On Wednesdays, bar patrons can get a burger, a beer, and a shot for $10.

Wine Dive is also debuting wowlers—wine bottles filled in house in 25- and 12.7-ounce sizes. These bottles are corked, sealed and stamped with the Wine Dive logo on-site.

Makers Retail Shop and Special Wine Tastings

Shoppers can find branded Wine Dive goods including heart pins, coasters, shirts, and bags in a retail shop that also sells local items created by notable makers in the Philadelphia region. Items include candles, cards, booty shorts, socks, and other apparel.

Wine Dive hosts tastings and special events during the week and month and holds free bi-weekly wine tastings Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and late night Friday tastings from 9:00pm to 11:00pm. Look for live DJs, art openings, craft themed nights, drink & draw, and more.

Hours & Contact Info

Wine Dive is open seven days a week, with the bar open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information, call 267-900-WINE, visit www.winedivephilly.com, follow WineDivePhilly on Instagram and like Wine Dive Philly on Facebook.