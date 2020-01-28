Kindergarten registration underway

Contributed by Margaret Kalalian

Children who are five years-old on or before September 1, 2020 are eligible to attend Kindergarten in the School District of Philadelphia. School District registration begins January 27, 2020 and closes May 29, 2020.

Attending public (District or Charter) neighborhood schools is free. To enroll, visit your local neighborhood school. Use the District’s School Finder to see the schools assigned to your home address.

For more information on how to enroll your child, check out the registration website.

Be sure to take the following items to registration: