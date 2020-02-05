East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week 2020

Six new restaurants among two dozen participating

Shawn Darragh, owner of Bing Bing Dim Sum, glances over a special three-course menu made for East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week. Each course has three options. “Two are current customer favorites, pulled from our standard menu, and the third is a unique creation or favorite from Bing Bing’s past—King Salmon sashimi, Crab and Watercress Rangoons, or Cantonese-style steamed fish.”

Like many restaurants on the avenue, Bing Bing is opening more reservation slots than normal between February 24 and March 6 to accommodate higher traffic. “In winter, people don’t go out as much. An event like this brings more people to the avenue, for sure.”

For the 8th consecutive year, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is presenting Restaurant Week. Two dozen award-winning restaurants—like Bing Bing—will offer three-course prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus.

Food aficionados and occasional customers alike can experience a variety of dining styles, from BYOBs to James Beard nominees on one of Food & Wine Magazine’s “Top Ten Foodie Streets in America.” Special menus cover everything from intimate upscale dining to pub food favorites and represent a variety of ethnic flavors, from French and Filipino to Northern European and Italian. Patrons can try something new, return to a longtime favorite, or do both.

“East Passyunk Restaurant Week continues to offer the best variety of dining options from an incredible collection of restaurants at multiple price points,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “When you can choose between a diverse selection of award-winning chefs, neighborhood favorites, and some of the newest spots creating buzz in Philly, the only question becomes how many meals you can fit into your schedule.”

This year sees six new participants: Big Catch Poke, Flannel, June, Redcrest Fried Chicken, River Twice, and Triangle Tavern. Participants include two of Philadelphia Magazine’s “Best Restaurants in Philadelphia” and seven of Eater’s “Essential Philadelphia Restaurants.”

With price points of $15, $25, or $35 a plate or 15%, 25% or 35% off deals, there is a restaurant to meet all budgets and palates.

Participating restaurants include:

Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 East Passyunk Ave.)

Extensive array of Spanish-centric small plates and wine with an expansive dining room, red-hot bar scene and lovely outdoor patio for warm weather.

Big Catch Poke (1840 East Passyunk Ave.)

Signature poke bowls and build-your-own options with your choice of base, protein, toppings, sauces and more.

Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 East Passyunk Ave.)

From the award-winning Cheu Noodle Bar comes this popular, stylishly adorned dim sum restaurant and full-service bar.

Cantina los Caballitos (1651 East Passyunk Ave.)

‘Best of Philly’ winner for Mexican fare with best margaritas in the city.

El Sarape (1304 S. 9th St.)

‘Best of Philly’ winner for outstanding tacos, now in their new location. BYOB.

Flannel (1819 East Passyunk Ave.)

An all day southern BYOB cafe featuring an award-winning brunch & southern comfort food all day long.

Fond (1537 S. 11th St.)

‘Best of Philly’ winner for refined and flavorful contemporary French-American fare with a full bar.

ITV (1615 East Passyunk Ave.)

Chef Nicholas Elmi serves up French-accented New American shareable plates, complemented a thoughtful lineup of wine and cocktails.

June BYOB (1911 East Passyunk Ave.)

Traditional French cuisine with modern influences in an upscale intimate space.

LaScala’s Birra (1700 East Passyunk Ave.)

Creative brick oven pizzeria with unique antipasti and salads and a fun, full service bar.

Le Virtu (1927 East Passyunk Ave.)

Pays thoughtful homage to Abruzzo, earning recognition as one of the 10 hottest Italian restaurants in the nation by Zagat.

Mamma Maria Ristorante (1627 East Passyunk Ave.)

Mamma’s genuine, authentic Italian recipes please the eye, fill the stomach, and warm the soul.

Marra’s (1743 East Passyunk Ave.)

Long-time favorite “red gravy” joint that stays true to 80+ year old family recipes.

Noir (1909 East Passyunk Ave.)—Stylish restaurant and bar featuring Montreal-influenced Italian cooking.

Noord (1046 Tasker St.)

Friendly BYOB with an open kitchen to envelop diners in the warmth of unique northern-European fare.

Perla (1535 S. 11th St.)

Chef Lou Boquila’s Filipino restaurant pays homage to his mother’s traditional cooking, paired with his own sense of refinement.

Pistolas Del Sur (1934 East Passyunk Ave.)

Cornerstone restaurant and bar standing tall at the Gateway to the Avenue, serving inventive Mexican eats, beer, tequilas and more in a lively setting.

The Pub on Passyunk East (POPE) (1501 East Passyunk Ave.)

Friendly and comfortable neighborhood bar with one of the best beer selections in town.

P’unk Burger (1823 East Passyunk Ave.)

Contemporary spot for organic, locally sourced patties with dozens of toppings & sauces.

Redcrest Fried Chicken (1525 S. 11th St.)

The most delicious fried chicken, homemade sides, and out-of-this-world buttermilk biscuits you’ve ever eaten.

River Twice (1601 East Passyunk Ave.)

Modern American BYOB dedicated to sustainably sharing the richness of our region’s bounty.

Stogie Joe’s (1801 East Passyunk Ave.)

Your go-to place for friendly folks, cold beer, and everything made from scratch—just like Grandma did it.

The Palace of Indian (1533 S. 11th St.)

Authentic Indian home style cooking in an artistic space overlooking the famous Singing Fountain.

Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th St.)

Serving South Philadelphia favorites with a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options.

Visit www.eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com for full menus and to confirm days and times each restaurant will participate. Reservation information is available on the bottom of each menu page.