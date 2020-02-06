Fall In Love On The Avenue That Loves You Back

Valentine’s Day is February 14th. Adam Leiter, Executive Director of the East Passyunk Business Improvement District, prepared a list of gift and date options available along East Passyunk Avenue.

Valentine’s Day should be focused on love, not feeling the pressure to express it. That’s why preparing for (and spending) V-Day on East Passyunk Avenue is so easy. Find something lovely for–or do something with–the one you love on the “Avenue that loves you back.”

Be sure to bring your bouquet game to the next level with an amazing arrangement by Marianna at Creations By Coppola. She’ll have “Grab & Go Bouquets” and small arrangements available in-store, but planning ahead is a smart move by pre-ordering an arrangement!

If chocolates and sweets are the way to your sweetheart’s heart, then a custom bouquet or gift basket from Favors and Flavors has got you covered.

Need gift guidance from business owners with decades of experience in keeping couples happy? Check out shops like Carolyn Zinni, Lucidi Jewelry, and Sermania Jewelry. If you’re looking for something a little less “traditional,” A Novel Idea will host a “Love Potions and Herbal Aphrodisiacs” workshop.

You can never go wrong with dinner and dancing, and Society Hill Dance Academy has you covered with their Dances of Love special event. Make dinner reservations at a local restaurant and reserve a time slot for a couple’s dance lesson to cap off a romantic evening.

About those intimate dining highlights…check out these options, but be sure to make reservations soon:

Bing Bing Dim Sum – Nibble on special Chicken & Foie Gras soup dumplings wrapped in red for V-Day.

Flannel – Special menu with oyster appetizer, southern surf & turf for two, and live music with Code4 playing romantic country tunes.

Fond – For an unforgettable Valentine’s dinner, a seat in Fond’s romantic dining room or at the cozy bar is going to make you swoon.

ITV (In the Valley) – Special Valentine’s Day four course menu in the dining room with three seatings (5:30, 7:00pm and 8:30pm) for $65/person.

June BYOB – For a fine French Valentine’s Day dinner that will make you feel like royalty, June is your winter palace.

Laurel – Experience a special seven course menu at the most intimate spot on East Passyunk. (currently booked, but watch Instagram for last-minute openings)

Mamma Maria Ristorante – Special Valentine’s Day menu with multiple courses, dessert, and complimentary wine and apertifs.

Mr. Martino’s – If you want to really make an impression on your Valentine’s date, Mr. Martino’s is a place they’ll talk about for years to come.

Noord – Grab a table at Noord for an evening to remember.