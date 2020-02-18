Property of the week: 1034 Watkins Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1034 Watkins Street

3 bedrooms | 1 bath | 1 half-bath | 1400 sq ft | $445,000

Welcome to the perfect home in East Passyunk. This 3 bed and 1.5 bath home with finished basement is the one you’ve been waiting for—and has it all.

Enter to an open floor plan with living room, dining area, powder room, modern kitchen, and Italian porcelain wood-look flooring…the beauty of wood without the maintenance.

The home sits on a deep lot giving it a large backyard perfect for entertaining and even backs up to a private cooperative neighborhood garden cultivated year-round.

The kitchen has ample shaker style cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, glass backsplash, and Samsung stainless steel appliances.

The finished basement with striking 8-foot ceilings adds to the beauty and spacious feel of this home and adds another great living space. It also includes the laundry area and a convenient raised storage area in the rear.

The second floor offers three, well-appointed bedrooms all with closet space, and a linen closet. There is a full bathroom with modern finishes, vanity, and tub.

This home is on a quiet street and has a WalkScore of 97. It is only one block from all the shops, cafes, events, best restaurants in the city, and everything that East Passyunk Avenue has to offer. It’s also a three block walk to the Broad Street subway line which will have you in Center City or the Stadiums within minutes and right next to 45 and 47M bus routes. The home can be sold furnished. The asking price for furnishings is separate.

