South Philly schools and rec centers open to distribute meals to youth

As you’ve likely heard, schools and recreation centers in Philadelphia are closed to the public through at least March 27 to help stem the impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Many youth 18 & under rely on breakfast and lunch offered at their schools. Starting Monday, March 16, select sites in South Philadelphia will serve as meal pick-up locations while schools are closed.

Up to two shelf-stable meals for youth are available at these South Philly schools Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – Noon:

  • Delaplaine McDaniel School—1801 S. 22nd Street, 19145
  • George Sharswood School—2300 S. 2nd Street, 19148
  • Vare-Washington Elementary School—1198 S. 5th Street, 19147

Four Parks & Recreation sites in South Philly will provide grab-and-go meals to young people ages 18 and under. The sites are open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with meals distributed at 3 p.m. each day. The four South Philly sites are:

  • East Passyunk Recreation Center — 1025 Mifflin Street, 19148
  • Guerin Recreation Center — 2201 S. 16th Street, 19145
  • Hawthorne Cultural Center — 1200 Carpenter Street, 19147
  • Marian Anderson Recreation Center — 740 S 17th Street, 19146

These efforts are being coordinated by the School District, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the City’s Office of Children and Families, and other partners.

View an interactive map of meal sites and safe spaces

See the full list of sites providing free meals for youth while schools are closed

