Going stir-crazy? Parks & playgrounds are still OPEN

As of Monday, March 16, all Parks & Recreation buildings across the city are closed to the public. That includes recreation centers and ice rinks like Pennsport’s Rizzo Rink. Now the good news: public parks and playgrounds are still open. But you may want to skip the swings and slides.

Before you go, please check out these resources to help keep you and yours healthy:

In a recent blog post, Parks & Rec recommended that “residents who choose to spend time at Parks & Rec’s outdoor facilities should practice healthy hygiene habits such as regular handwashing or hand sanitizing.”

Want to visit a new park for a change of scenery?
Check out this list of Parks & Rec parks in South Philly.

When you open this link:

    1. Enter your address in the box at the top right (where it says 19148).
    2. A list of parks near you will appear on the left side of the map.
    3. If you see activities instead of parks, click on ‘locations’ tab in the “search results” column. Note: all activities listed are currently suspended.

