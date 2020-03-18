Going stir-crazy? Parks & playgrounds are still OPEN

As of Monday, March 16, all Parks & Recreation buildings across the city are closed to the public. That includes recreation centers and ice rinks like Pennsport’s Rizzo Rink. Now the good news: public parks and playgrounds are still open. But you may want to skip the swings and slides.

Before you go, please check out these resources to help keep you and yours healthy:

In a recent blog post, Parks & Rec recommended that “residents who choose to spend time at Parks & Rec’s outdoor facilities should practice healthy hygiene habits such as regular handwashing or hand sanitizing.”

