Ss. Neumann Goretti announces new Director of Institutional Advancement

Duke Doblick, CFRE, was recently named the Director of Institutional Advancement for Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School. He is a seasoned and mature fundraising professional, with more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector. Duke is excited to join the committed and talented team at Neumann Goretti to help elevate and enhance the mission and vision of this Catholic community of educators and students.

“As I start this new chapter in my career, I look forward to learning and growing in my faith and acclimating quickly to the challenges faced by this dynamic Catholic school,” Duke related. “Even during this unprecedented global health crisis, we remain strong and unwavering in our resolve to bring together past and present alumni, parents, business and foundation partners, and community donors to support the financial needs at Neumann Goretti.”

Since 2002, Duke has held development positions with five different non-profits in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, including a stint with the Diocese of Pittsburgh at Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport, PA, as Director of Development & Alumni Relations from 2002-2007.

Duke will be working closely with the school’s senior administration and Board of Directors to implement fundraising strategies to help supplement tuition assistance and financial aid that’s needed by many of the over 500 students at Neumann Goretti. This academic icon in South Philadelphia laid down roots in the community in 1934 as Southeast Catholic and St. Maria Goretti in 1955, and grew steadily into its present state in the fall of 2004 as Neumann Goretti. Duke shared that his own experience as director of development with Serra Catholic High School helped reach out and connect the alumni of four different Catholic schools that merged over many years into one entity.

“One of my main initiatives at Serra Catholic was to emphasize with the alumni of four different schools that our configuration at that time was a combination of the values that each school instilled into its students’ Catholic identities. I can relate to Neumann Goretti as a merged school, and will be able to address and welcome every alumnus as a valued family member, regardless of the school from which they graduated.”

Duke’s focus at Neumann Goretti will be to transcend what the school recognizes and realizes in support from the South Philadelphia area where it’s embedded. He will be identifying tangible ways to look outside of the zip codes surrounding the school for regional, statewide, and national funding opportunities. With collaboration from trusted Neumann Goretti partners, every initiative will strive to ensure the school’s success for years to come.

In March 2016, Duke was designated as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) by passing the accreditation examination from CFRE International. He is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), Delaware Brandywine Chapter, a past member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP), and a past member of the Rotary Club of Vineland, NJ. Duke resides in Pennsville, NJ with his wife of 40 years, Beverly; they are the proud parents of four grown children living and working in New York City and Los Angeles.