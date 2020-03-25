Local Delis/Corner Stores with Delivery Service
COVID-19 has brought much of our daily lives to a complete halt, but we still need to eat!
If you didn’t stockpile enough food for an army and would like to avoid long lines, or are hesitant to venture out, there’s a local option to consider. Some of South Philly’s many corner markets and delis will deliver an amazing variety of food and other provisions.
The sites listed below—sorted by neighborhood—are currently offering delivery service. Check out their websites and give them a call today.
East Passyunk Crossing
Dew’s Deli
1710 S. 10th St.
215-465-4890
website
Red’s Hoagies
1900 S. Ninth St.
215-468-2183/267-333-0516
website
Girard Estate
Mi-Pals Deli
2300 S. 16th St.
215-271-5545
website
Lower Moyamensing
Big Nick’s Cold Cuts & Italian Specialties
1311 Moyamensing Ave.
215-952-2500
website
Newbold
FoodPoint Deli & Market
1711 S. Broad St.
267-639-9217
website
Packer Park
Lombardi’s Prime Meats
1801 Packer Ave.
215-334-1212
website
Pastificio Deli
1528 Packer Ave.
215-467-1111
website
Passyunk Square
Antonio’s Deli
1014 Federal St.
215-462-4622
website
Cosmi’s Deli
1501 S. Eighth St.
215-468-6093
website
Ricci’s Hoagies
1165 S. 11th St.
215-334-6910
website
Queen Village
Queen Village Food Market Deli
629 S. Fourth St.
215-625-2405
website
South of South
19 Degrees Café
1847 Christian St.
215-735-3783
website
Please note: this is by no means a comprehensive list. Let us know if you have a favorite corner store or deli that’s open for delivery or call-ahead-and-pick-up service. Business owners, send us your info if you’d like to be added to the list!
Please send what you’ve got to: punk@passyunkpost.com