Local Delis/Corner Stores with Delivery Service

COVID-19 has brought much of our daily lives to a complete halt, but we still need to eat!

If you didn’t stockpile enough food for an army and would like to avoid long lines, or are hesitant to venture out, there’s a local option to consider. Some of South Philly’s many corner markets and delis will deliver an amazing variety of food and other provisions.

The sites listed below—sorted by neighborhood—are currently offering delivery service. Check out their websites and give them a call today.

East Passyunk Crossing

Dew’s Deli

1710 S. 10th St.

215-465-4890

website

Red’s Hoagies

1900 S. Ninth St.

215-468-2183/267-333-0516

website

Girard Estate

Mi-Pals Deli

2300 S. 16th St.

215-271-5545

website

Lower Moyamensing

Big Nick’s Cold Cuts & Italian Specialties

1311 Moyamensing Ave.

215-952-2500

website

Newbold

FoodPoint Deli & Market

1711 S. Broad St.

267-639-9217

website

Packer Park

Lombardi’s Prime Meats

1801 Packer Ave.

215-334-1212

website

Pastificio Deli

1528 Packer Ave.

215-467-1111

website

Passyunk Square

Antonio’s Deli

1014 Federal St.

215-462-4622

website

Cosmi’s Deli

1501 S. Eighth St.

215-468-6093

website

Ricci’s Hoagies

1165 S. 11th St.

215-334-6910

website

Queen Village

Queen Village Food Market Deli

629 S. Fourth St.

215-625-2405

website

South of South

19 Degrees Café

1847 Christian St.

215-735-3783

website

Please note: this is by no means a comprehensive list. Let us know if you have a favorite corner store or deli that’s open for delivery or call-ahead-and-pick-up service. Business owners, send us your info if you’d like to be added to the list!

Please send what you’ve got to: punk@passyunkpost.com