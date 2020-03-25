Passyunk Post

Local Delis/Corner Stores with Delivery Service

Joseph Myers min read

COVID-19 has brought much of our daily lives to a complete halt, but we still need to eat!

If you didn’t stockpile enough food for an army and would like to avoid long lines, or are hesitant to venture out, there’s a local option to consider. Some of South Philly’s many corner markets and delis will deliver an amazing variety of food and other provisions.

The sites listed below—sorted by neighborhood—are currently offering delivery service. Check out their websites and give them a call today.

East Passyunk Crossing

Dew’s Deli
1710 S. 10th St.
215-465-4890
website

Red’s Hoagies
1900 S. Ninth St.
215-468-2183/267-333-0516
website

Girard Estate

Mi-Pals Deli
2300 S. 16th St.
215-271-5545
website

Lower Moyamensing

Big Nick’s Cold Cuts & Italian Specialties
1311 Moyamensing Ave.
215-952-2500
website

Newbold

FoodPoint Deli & Market
1711 S. Broad St.
267-639-9217
website

Packer Park

Lombardi’s Prime Meats
1801 Packer Ave.
215-334-1212
website

Pastificio Deli
1528 Packer Ave.
215-467-1111
website

Passyunk Square

Antonio’s Deli
1014 Federal St.
215-462-4622
website

Cosmi’s Deli
1501 S. Eighth St.
215-468-6093
website

Ricci’s Hoagies
1165 S. 11th St.
215-334-6910
website

Queen Village

Queen Village Food Market Deli
629 S. Fourth St.
215-625-2405
website

South of South

19 Degrees Café
1847 Christian St.
215-735-3783
website

Please note: this is by no means a comprehensive list. Let us know if you have a favorite corner store or deli that’s open for delivery or call-ahead-and-pick-up service. Business owners, send us your info if you’d like to be added to the list!

Please send what you’ve got to: punk@passyunkpost.com

