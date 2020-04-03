Support these Passyunk Avenue-area food businesses

South Philly’s restaurants and food-related businesses are working hard to stay alive during the COVID-19 crisis. We’re honored to present this list of tasty and creative offerings that’ll keep you safe (and well-fed) at home. From delis to fine dining and barbecue to babka, we are fortunate to have so many amazing food destinations in our neighborhood. Please support them today so they’re there for us when the stay-at-home order ends.

This week we present a list of businesses on or near East Passyunk Avenue. Stay tuned for additional lists next week. Please let us know of deals we missed at punk@passyunkpost.com.

Black & Brew –1523 E. Passyunk Ave., 267-639-6070

Offering their breakfast and lunch menu for vegans and carnivores from 8am-2pm. Check their website for daily specials. Call to place order for pickup or delivery via Caviar or GrubHub.

Comfort & Floyd –1301 S. 11th St., 215-465-2917

Comfort & Floyd is offering their breakfast/lunch menu and Old City coffee takeout for pickup Thursday-Sunday, 8am-2pm. Check their website for updates and call for pickup.

D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats –1928 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-514-3930

Enjoy D’Emilio’s sorbet, soft serve ice cream and pints to go. Pickup from store or delivery through Caviar. Check Facebook and Instagram for menu and info on latest offerings.

Dew’s Deli –1710 S 10th St., 215-465-4890

Serving up an assortment of sandwiches, sides, and snacks. Call for timed pickup and limited delivery.

Essen –1437 E. Passyunk Ave. 215-271-2299

Enjoy home delivery or pickup of Jewish baked goods like challah and babka on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Pickup from 9am-10am at the bakery those days. Order using the form on the delivery tab of their website. Check for updates on Instagram.

Fond –1537 S. 11th St. 215-551-5000

The team from Fond and The Dutch are again hosting the Pop-up Market at Fond Thursday through Sunday from 10am-8pm. They’re offering a wide variety of prepared food, sandwiches, dessert, beer, and wine, plus eggs, milk, fresh pasta, and baked goods. Please call ahead for curbside pickup. Limited delivery is also available.

June BYOB –1911 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-515-3242

June’s variety of sandwiches and entrees change weekly and range from a $5 bacon cheeseburger to a braised brisket family dinner which serves 2-3 people. Contact the restaurant for pickup Monday through Friday. Delivery is also available through Caviar. Check out Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Mike’s BBQ –1703 S 11th St., 267-831-2040

Fill your BBQ fix with brisket, ribs, other smoked meats, and sides. Order on their website for pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Noord –1046 Tasker St., 267-909-9704

Enjoy a $25 “Dutch Dinner” menu each Friday and Saturday. They are sold out both days this weekend (April 4 & 5), but check their website for information about next week’s dinner. Orders need to be e-mailed to arrange for pickup.

Pistolas Del Sur –1934 E. Passyunk Ave., 267-519-2329

Check out their new “Apocalyptic Menu” of tacos, burritos, nachos, and sides for curbside pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Pizza Plus –1846 S 12th St., 215-551-7111

The “new kid on the block” is offering pizza, burgers, and various sides. They’re only accepting orders for pickup or delivery via phone or their website.

Stargazy –1838 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-309-2761

Stargazy is still serving up British “pie and mash” and sausage rolls. They also have fish and chips on Friday. Call for pickup or get delivery through GrubHub or Caviar. Follow on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Triangle Tavern –1338 S 10th St., 215-800-1992

Offering an assortment of bar food for vegans and carnivores alike. Call for curbside pickup.

Vanilya Bakery –1611 E. Passyunk Ave., 917-751-7044

Vanilya is baking bagels and pastries for pickup. Check Instagram for updated menus. Direct message the bakery to arrange pickup and pay via Venmo.