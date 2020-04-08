Passyunk Post

DO-NUT delay! Check this out today.

Jeannette Armstrong

For those with a sweet tooth who want to try something new, check out Okie Dokie Donuts. This donut “speakeasy” is currently selling their delicious artisanal gluten-free cake donuts in four unique flavors through their website, www.okiedokiedonuts.com. They also offer pick up of freshly brewed drip Blind Tiger Coffee.

Scheduled, contactless pickup is at their commissary kitchen located at 1439 Snyder Ave. Ordering closes at 5 p.m. the day before. Pick up is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contactless donut pickup at 1439 Snyder Ave. Photo by Okie Dokie Donuts via Facebook.

Last week was a busy one for them, so they’ve paused production to create a new menu. It’ll be available for pre-ordering starting Thursday, April 9.

According to their Instagram post on April 6, “you can still get your favorites from our old menu (pictured) at @hermanscoffee. Preorder pick ups only, you can order from their website 5 minutes before you pick up!”

Photo by Okie Dokie Donuts via Facebook.

Limited delivery is also available. Check out their website for pickup times, delivery area, and other details.

Okie Dokie Donuts
1439 Snyder Ave.
Limited days & hours by pre-order appointment only at: http://www.okiedokiedonuts.com

Also available at:

Hermans’ Coffee
1313 S 3rd St.
Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Order online for pickup: https://hermanscoffee.square.site/

