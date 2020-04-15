Fighting Pandemic Pounds

Hello again! Nurse Cyndie is back to help everyone stay calm and healthy during this unprecedented time. In case you don’t remember me, I did a few articles last year about topics like summer exercise and hydration. I have a Bachelor’s in Psychology and I’m a Registered Nurse with 17 years of experience. I’m here to offer helpful tips and suggestions. If you have any dietary restrictions or needs, ALWAYS check with your care providers–most are doing Telahealth/doc visits daily.

As you know, the entire state of Pennsylvania is now on a stay-at-home order to keep COVID-19 from spreading. For this to work, we all have to go out as little as possible. This will likely affect what we can buy at the grocery store. Our ability to obtain fresh meats, fruits, and vegetables might be impacted, making convenience foods seem more appealing. Who knew microwave pizza could be so tempting?

Let’s face it, eating those pizzas everyday won’t make our stomachs feel good in the long run. There are plenty of other healthier non-perishable food items which can help stretch your supply of fresh vegetables and meats. Here are some ideas to try:

3-bean salad– use your choice of dried or canned beans (I usually rinse mine first). Add some sundried tomato, quinoa, and a dressing of your choice.

Canned or pouch tuna or salmon– I mix my tuna with cottage cheese and hot sauce (buffalo sauce) or with liquid smoke and onion, then dip with crackers. Or, try the pre-seasoned options like ranch or teriyaki in a salad. I do not feel all canned meats are equal–you can make your own decision on canned chicken.

Quinoa/rice bowls–I love these for advanced meal prep. First I make a batch of rice or quinoa, Then I make chicken breast in the instant post and shred it. Use beef or tofu if you prefer. Combine the protein and rice or quinoa. Add in a mix of fresh or frozen vegetables. Complete the bowl with a salad dressing, hot sauce, or other condiment.

Complement these healthy snacks like cheese sticks and hard boiled eggs. And throw in a microwave pizza once and a while to mix it up. Enjoy!