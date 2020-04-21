Looking to help your favorite servers? Do this now!

Contribute to a virtual tip jar to help out-of-work restaurant and bar employees.

It’s common knowledge that there’s an abundance of great establishments to eat and drink in South Philly. Many of the people who labor behind the scenes at these businesses often goes unnoticed. When the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential businesses began on March 16, restaurants were faced with tough decisions. Some decided to close, while others transitioned to takeout and delivery. Almost all of them have had to furlough or lay off most of their employees in order to stay in business.

Before the crisis, almost 80,000 people worked in a food-related job in Philadelphia, representing 12% of the total workforce. Many of these people struggled to make ends meet prior to the pandemic. Unemployment will only replace a small amount of their income, particularly if they relied on tips.

In response to the urgent needs of their employees, bars and restaurants have set up “virtual tip jars” using GoFundMe and Venmo. If you would like to help, please check out the link below for a list of some of the places in South Philly.

Establishment How you can help their employees American Sardine Bar https://www.gofundme.com/f/american-sardine-bar-tipped-employees-relief-fund Cantina Los Caballitos https://www.gofundme.com/f/cantina-los-caballitos-employee-relief-fund Devil’s Den https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-staff-of-devil039s-den Flannel https://www.flannelrestaurant.com/ Fountain Porter Venmo: @fountain_porter Grindcore House http://www.gofundme.com/f/grindcore-house-crew-support Hive Cafe https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-hive-cafe-staff Jet Wine Bar, Rex 1516, Cafe Ynez http://sojournphilly.com/relief/ Laurel, ITV https://www.restaurantlaurel.com/ Le Virtu https://www.gofundme.com/f/le-virtu-virtual-tip-jar Lucky 13 Pub https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lucky-13-pub-crew Messina Social Club https://www.messinasocialclub.com/preparedness Noord, Winkel https://www.gofundme.com/f/noord-winkel-covid19-staff-relief-fund Palizzi Social Club https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-my-restaurant-family POPE (Pub on Passyunk East) https://www.gofundme.com/f/up-with-hope-at-the-POPE Rival Bros Coffee Venmo: rivalbrosbaristafund (code:3995) Second District Brewing https://www.gofundme.com/f/2d-staff-relief-fund Stina https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-stina-community Tattooed Mom’s https://www.tattooedmomphilly.com/e-gift-cards-tattooed-mom/

Also consider purchasing a gift card at your favorite establishment’s website.

In addition, there is a more comprehensive citywide spreadsheet created by Michelle Cudia. Check it out here.

Other ways to help:

If you know of other South Philly restaurants or bars that have “virtual tip jars”, please let us know in the comments below.