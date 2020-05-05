Passyunk Post

Map showing free food locations in South Philadelphia.
Find Free Food Resources During the Pandemic

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity, which is the lack of consistent access to healthy food, was a major problem in America. In Philadelphia, over 21% of the population is considered “food insecure.” The current crisis has made this situation worse. The ability to obtain nutritious food safely has become more limited and rising unemployment has made the need even greater. 

Fortunately, there are resources available to Philly residents. The City of Philadelphia has just launched a user-friendly “finder” where you can search for food distribution sites throughout the city based on your address. In addition to this, an East Passyunk resident has made this searchable map which is more specific to South Philadelphia. 

If you’d like to support the efforts of organizations that are assisting the city in hunger relief during the pandemic, check out the following websites: Philabundance, Share Food Program, and SEAMAAC. If you have the ability, please consider volunteering your time or making a donation.  

