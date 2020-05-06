Don’t let the shutdown ruin tradition: ten Mother’s Day treats to take-out or order-in

There’s still time to pick up the perfect gift or surprise your loved ones with a professionally-designed lunch or brunch.

Mother’s Day carries with it a host of traditions—church, flowers, and, of course, dinner in a restaurant. With the COVID-19 shutdown still in effect, area restaurants are fusing Mother’s Day dinner and takeout culture. And retailers are offering creative online-order gifts. Here are some of our favorites from South Philly and nearby areas:

First, the food…

Mother’s Day Brunch from Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St.

(267) 534-3076

Bridget Foy—herself a mother—creates an expanded menu for Mother’s Day Weekend. A build-your-own Bellini kit highlights myriad options, and pasta kits are a fun activity for parents and kids. Other great items include crab cakes, grilled trumpet mushrooms, pulled pork arancini, spinach cannelloni, Oreo cheesecake, and cinnamon buns.

Order now online. Pick up Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.

Hawthorne’s Mother’s Day Take-Away Brunch

738 S 11th St.

(215) 627-3012

“Mother’s Day brunch is a very big day at Hawthornes.” says owner Chris Fetfatzes. “We have always looked forward to spending the day with families. Because we can’t, we hope to bring our love into customers’ homes.”

A South Philly hotspot, Hawthornes offers a smart-priced Mother’s Day take-away brunch experience. Begin with a large-format bottle of seasonal spring sangria, a mimosa & fresh squeezed orange juice kit, or a house Bloody Mary cocktail. Then, pick a sweet option, with choices like baked French toast and chocolate chip banana bread. Finish with savory tastes, including a fennel sausage and veggie frittata or focaccia breakfast sliders. Add-ons are available, too, including Arugula-Gouda home fries, veggie sausage patties, and thick-cut slab bacon.

$50 feeds two. Additional plates are $25 each. Place orders in advance by 5 PM Friday before Mother’s Day. The kitchen will prepare savory courses Sunday morning with warming instructions, complete with step-by-step directions on hosting and serving.

Want to skip brunch and go straight to ice cream? Hawthorne’s has teamed up with Old City’s famed Franklin Fountain to Make Mother’s Day Sweeter with pints and quarts of ice cream and sorbet in dozens of flavors. Order by Wed. May 6, at 6 PM. Pints are $9 and quarts are $15.

Place a dinner order, or order ice cream. Pick up Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Pumpkin BYOB

1713 South St.

215-545-4448

Diners love Pumpkin’s three-course dinner-to-go, and owners hope to find success in a similar Mother’s Day brunch. The menu is a la carte and includes a $14 coconut polenta cake, $24 Green Circle Chicken, $28 scallops with tabouli, and sides like scones and hash browns.

Call 215-545-4448 by Friday, May 8. Pickup and delivery available on Sunday, May 10.

Fond

1537 S 11th St,

215-551-5000

Ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day specials made by co-owner/pastry chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer include French toast bread pudding and quiche, each $22, as well as red berry shortcake and house-made chocolates. The restaurant’s pop-up food market will also be stocking cinnamon buns, lemon poppyseed pound cake, and other pastries and breads.

Call 215-551-5000 to order by Wednesday, May 6. Pick up on Saturday, May 9, or Sunday, May 10.

The Twisted Tail

509 S 2nd St.

215-558-2471

Headhouse Square’s Southern restaurant has a classic brunch menu with Mother’s Day additions, including $37 Prime Rib and $29 country ham or roasted salmon. Fried chicken, cornbread, and beignets round out the menu. You can also order with a ten-stem tulip bouquet for an extra $15.

Call 215-558-2471 by Thursday, May 7 to order pickup or delivery.

If you already have lunch plans, but still need a gift:

Anthony’s Coffee House

903 S 9th St.

(215) 627-2586

This Italian Market favorite offers a collection of Mother’s Day gift ideas including a chocolate-covered pretzel tray (various sizes available), chocolate-covered figs ($35), almond biscotti ($30), caramel apples, and more. Place an order now.

nice things…handmade

1731 E Passyunk Ave.

(267) 455-0256

Need to send a card but discovered you’re out of stamps? Nice things has your back. They offer a mailing service in addition to having cards available for pickup or shipping. Check out the cards on their Facebook page or Instagram, then send them a message at info@nicethingshandmade.com indicating the cards you’d like and how you’d like to receive them. Single cards are $6 each, three for $15. If you’d like to use the mailing service send the address and your message for the card. They’ve also got some fun gift options. Xanax earrings, anyone?

Occasionette

1825 East Passyunk Ave.

(215) 465-1704

Occasionette readies for Mother’s day with a variety of on-website gift items including cards, body butters, candles, and bath balms. Place an order.

Petit Jardin en Ville

134 N 3rd St.

215-923-1600

The floral studio at Petit Jardin en Ville is open for contactless deliveries from Wednesday to Sunday. Let the experts help you decorate your house while sheltered-in-place, or send flowers to loved ones for Mother’s Day in pinks and blush or apricots and pink.

Order by phone or email info@petitjardinenville.us. Visit their website.

Petal Pusher Florist

2515 S. Broad St.

(215) 463-5485

Running behind? The Petal Pusher offers a wide variety of bouquets and combinations, and offers same-day delivery. A spring favorites assortment includes pink spray roses, red tulips, yellow irises, purple hyacinth white monte cassino asters, green button spray chrysanthemums, and springs best greens—all in a cute terracotta pot.

Order online or by calling (215) 463-5485.