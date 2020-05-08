Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Passyunk Post surpasses half a million unique visitors. Wow.

Albert Stumm

Hi folks, It’s almost Thanksgiving, so we here at Passyunk Post would like to take a step back and thank all of you, our loyal readers, for supporting us for the past three and a half years. And as it

Where should bus shelters be installed in South Philly?

Taylor Farnsworth

Tired of standing in the rain waiting for the bus? SEPTA is looking for public feedback on new bus shelter locations in the city, and who knows, maybe riders on the soon-to-be split Route 23 will get lucky. Over the next

We’re taking a little Thanksgiving break. See you back on Monday!

Taylor Farnsworth

Dear readers, We certainly have a lot to be thankful for this year. For one thing, you all helped us reach half a million unique visitors to Passyunk Post. That’s pretty fantastic, isn’t it? Since it’s time for turkey day,