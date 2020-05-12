Tasty Tuesday: Quick Food Bites

South Philly Award Nominees

The finalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards, “the Oscars of the food world,” were announced last week, and South Philly chefs and restaurants were among those that were recognized. Marc Vetri, who just recently opened Fiorella in the Italian Market area, was nominated for Outstanding Chef. Nicolas Elmi of Laurel and ITV on East Passyunk and South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez were nominated in the category of Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

Also nominated was Kalaya, a Thai BYOB in the Italian Market, for Best New Restaurant. Check out our recent post about Kalaya.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and keep up the great work!

Termini Brothers app

Termini Brothers Bakery unveiled their new app this week. You can order curbside pickup from their Packer Avenue location. Or, get local delivery through Mercato. Have friends or family out of town or state who would appreciate a taste of South Philly? You can have it sent FedEx. Since Termini was closed during the Easter holiday, they’re offering their Easter pies and breads this week only. Visit their website for all the details.

We are so happy to announce the launch of our new Termini Brothers App. Thank you for your patience during our set up… Posted by Termini Bros Bakery on Monday, May 11, 2020

Arctic Scoop reopens

Arctic Scoop at 1812 E Passyunk Ave. has reopened for pick-up orders only. Call ahead (917) 607-0616 to place an order. Hours: Monday to Sunday, 12pm – 9pm.