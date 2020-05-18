Fountain Farmers’ Market Returns this Wednesday

The market is back—with new social distance precautions.

Springtime normally ushers in all kinds of outdoor activities in South Philly. Due to public safety concerns as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the events that we normally look forward to every year like East Passyunk Avenue’s Flavors on the Avenue and the South 9th St. Italian Market Festival have either been postponed or cancelled.

Fortunately, the Fountain Farmers’ Market will go on as scheduled starting this Wednesday, May 20, at a new temporary location and time:

WHERE:

South Philadelphia Older Adult Center (SPOAC)

East Passyunk & Dickinson Street. Just two blocks north of the market’s usual location.

WHEN:

Every Wednesday from 3:30 pm to 7 pm

According to Farm to City, which operates the market, the opening day lineup will include:

Fruitwood Farm: fruit and veggies from the “great Garden State of New Jersey.”

Winding Lane Produce: fruits and veggies from the Stoltzfus family of Honeybrook, PA.

Farm to City offered “special thanks and a lot of gratitude to the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District [EPABID], the staff of the Older Adult Center, and the City of Philadelphia to move the market to a place where we can practice social distancing.” The organization is “determined to make this a low-risk shopping experience for [customers], the vendors, and our staff.” They recommend that “if there is another customer at the table, please form a line 6 feet away from the table” and encouraged customers to “not approach the vendor until the person ahead of you has left.” EPABID detailed the market’s operating protocols on its website:

In accordance with social distancing and public safety needs, please take the following precautions: Enter the market on Dickinson St. for one-way foot traffic flow and exit onto East Passyunk Avenue. Wear a face covering while at the market Maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet from others Stay behind the rope or barrier in front of producer’s stand Be mindful of shopping quickly and then going on your way



Farm to City encourages customers to “stay in touch. We want to make sure you feel safe shopping for this fresh, local, nutritious food. We will always be looking for ways to make you feel comfortable at the market during this public health crisis.” Sign up to receive news and updates about the Fountain Farmers’ Market.