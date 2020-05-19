Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

All over South Philly Transportation 

Indego Offering $5 Monthly Passes

Jeannette Armstrong , , min read

As the days (finally!) warm up, consider checking out Indego, Philly’s bike share program, for transportation and exercise. In response to COVID-19, Indego has discounted the price of their monthly pass to $5 ($2.50 for ACCESS cardholders). The pass offers residents unlimited 1 hour rides for 30 days. There are currently more than 130 stations throughout the city and over 20 in South Philly. Sign up on Indego using the promo code INDESAFE to take advantage of this opportunity.

...you may also like

Passyunk Post surpasses half a million unique visitors. Wow.

Albert Stumm

Hi folks, It’s almost Thanksgiving, so we here at Passyunk Post would like to take a step back and thank all of you, our loyal readers, for supporting us for the past three and a half years. And as it

Where should bus shelters be installed in South Philly?

Taylor Farnsworth

Tired of standing in the rain waiting for the bus? SEPTA is looking for public feedback on new bus shelter locations in the city, and who knows, maybe riders on the soon-to-be split Route 23 will get lucky. Over the next

We’re taking a little Thanksgiving break. See you back on Monday!

Taylor Farnsworth

Dear readers, We certainly have a lot to be thankful for this year. For one thing, you all helped us reach half a million unique visitors to Passyunk Post. That’s pretty fantastic, isn’t it? Since it’s time for turkey day,