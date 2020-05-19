Indego Offering $5 Monthly Passes

As the days (finally!) warm up, consider checking out Indego, Philly’s bike share program, for transportation and exercise. In response to COVID-19, Indego has discounted the price of their monthly pass to $5 ($2.50 for ACCESS cardholders). The pass offers residents unlimited 1 hour rides for 30 days. There are currently more than 130 stations throughout the city and over 20 in South Philly. Sign up on Indego using the promo code INDESAFE to take advantage of this opportunity.