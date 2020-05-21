East Passyunk’s Sate Kampar Has Closed

As reported in Philly Mag, East Passyunk Avenue’s Saté Kampar closed on May 17th due to a dispute with their landlord over a recent rent hike. They were unable to renegotiate the terms of their five year lease despite the current crisis. Branca told Philly Mag, “We love this neighborhood, and we love the space, but the situation has just made it impossible for us to survive.”

Opened in 2016 by John and Ange Branca, Saté Kampar, a Malaysian BYOB, was embraced immediately by both customers looking to expand their palates and critics who named the restaurant as one of the best in Philadelphia. Though the Brancas intend to open in another location in the near future, they are currently looking for a commercial kitchen “to continue to serve our community – we’ve been serving close to 500 meals per week to hospital workers and food insecure families and we’re going to continue doing that.” To help support their team during this difficult transition, they have created a GoFundMe page.