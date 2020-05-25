Yoga to help you “get unstuck”

With the continued closure of gyms and fitness studios during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all looking for ways to stay fit, both physically and mentally, at home. Yoga, a mind-body practice, is a very effective way to manage stress. Yoga focuses on breathing and physical poses so it is more accessible to people of all fitness levels than other activities. It also works well at home because you can practice by yourself in a small space with very little equipment.

Wake Up Yoga teacher Sarah Kowalski feels that yoga is particularly helpful during the pandemic because it gives you time to pay attention to how you feel “during this strange pause.” Her offerings are geared towards helping people feel more grounded, “turning off the inner critic, and accessing different parts of the brain.” She uses a slow, steady style of yoga (“restorative”) in all of her classes.

Check out her how-to video that shows a simple de-stress exercise you can (and should!) do right now.

Kowalski is also hosting several online Zoom classes. She says her Thursday class, titled “Getting Unstuck,” should make you “feel like you just got a massage, a little bit of exercise, and took a nap.” It’s a perfect antidote to the quarantine blues.

For more information on Kowalski’s classes, check out her website, or look for her on Facebook or Instagram.