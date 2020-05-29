For the weekend: Dickinson Square Farmers’ Market

In case you missed it…

The Dickinson Square Farmers’ Market opened last Sunday, May 24. It’s back again this weekend and through the summer. Here are the market details and their social distancing plan:

WHERE:

Dickinson Square – Moyamensing Avenue and Morris Street

WHEN:

Every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm

According to Farm to City, which operates the market, vendors include:

Fruitwood Farm : fruit and veggies from the great Garden State of New Jersey.

Lost Bread : new baker from North Philly, locally sourced artisanal breads, cookies, pretzels and more.

: new baker from North Philly, locally sourced artisanal breads, cookies, pretzels and more. Spring Hollow Farm : sustainably raised meats and free-range eggs from Benton, PA. Their store will not be updated until next week but they are bringing to market this Sunday a selection of pork, chicken, and lamb.

: sustainably raised meats and free-range eggs from Benton, PA. Their store will not be updated until next week but they are bringing to market this Sunday a selection of pork, chicken, and lamb. The Potato Homestead : naturally grown vegetables from Sewell, New Jersey.

: naturally grown vegetables from Sewell, New Jersey. Aurora Grace Chocolates & Bakery: scones, cookies, macarons, and her wide variety of hand-painted chocolates.

In order for the market to run efficiently and safely, the organization posted the following guidelines:

One-way foot traffic flow through the market beginning on the Morris Street side of the market heading north through the vendors’ stalls.

Everybody is required to wear a face-covering when waiting in line to get into the market and while shopping with the vendors.

Maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet from others.

If there is another customer at the table, please wait patiently.

Stay behind rope or barrier in front of producer’s stand.

No dogs are allowed in the market area.

To make shopping more efficient, Farm to City encourages customers to pre-order with the vendors through the online stores listed on their websites.

