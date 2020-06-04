The “yellow phase” begins June 5. But what does it mean?

Playgrounds will reopen. Summer camps will happen. Masses will resume. But everything will require social distancing.

1) Safer-at-Home plan

If all goes according to plan, the City of Philadelphia’s Safer-at-Home plan will go into effect on Friday, June 5. According to the city’s blog post, “Philadelphians have successfully flattened the curve, and the city will enter a modified version of the state’s yellow phase on June 5. However, COVID-19 is still spreading in the city, and any contact poses a risk.”

As the plan’s name implies, “you are still safer at home when it comes to avoiding infection of COVID-19 and stopping the spread to others.” When you leave the house, you should:

Wear a mask.

Keep at least six feet from others.

Wash your hands frequently.

Read the Safer-at-Home reopening plan, operations guidance for various sectors and activities, and the executive order.

2) Parks & Rec sites & summer camp

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation issued this blog post that details what the revised order means for their services and sites. Playgrounds will reopen on June 5, but events, group sports, and sports leagues are still prohibited.

Parks & Rec also announced that summer camp will return, in a modified form. Parks & Rec will announce summer camp dates and new protocols as soon as they are available. You can sign up to receive email updates or follow @PhilaParkandRec on social media.

3) Catholic masses resume

Through its Office for Divine Worship, the Archdiocese issued a seven-page document on May 27, outlining a plan under which churches would begin to offer weekly masses again, effective Saturday, June 6. Read the highlights here.