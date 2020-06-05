South Philly businesses giving back

View this post on Instagram

We will be donating 100% of MSR sales this month to @plse_philly & @phillybailout to support legitimate and peaceful protesting as well as continued social action. For anyone looking to help, these are some groups that could use help. @plse_philly – providing free legal advice and representation @phillybailout – focused on ending cash bail and other criminal justice system policies that are wealth discriminatory (working with Philadelphia Bail Fund) @amistadlaw – abolishing the prison industrial complex that relies on systemic racial prejudice @vamos_juntos_ – providing assistance/advice to immigrant communities especially around ICE activity related to the protests @prisonsociety – provides resources to PA'S incarcerated population Check out Philadelphia Bail Fund's Twitter for more