South Philly businesses giving back
Despite the ongoing challenges that they’ve faced due to the pandemic, many South Philly businesses have donated (or are donating) proceeds from their sales to organizations fighting for social justice and equality. Check out this list and support a good cause today!
- Benna’s – raised $530 from their sales on Wednesday for Philadelphia Community Bail Fund (PCBF)
- D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats – donating 100% of the proceeds from their soft serve ice cream with red, white and blue sprinkles to NAACP
- Federal Donuts – donating 50% of net profits on Friday, June 5th to Urban Affairs Coalition
- Flaunt Fitness – donating 20% of ticket sales to their virtual showcase on June 20th to PCBF
- Herman’s Coffee – all proceeds (and staff tips) from their donut pop-up with Okie Dokie Donuts on Friday, June 5th are going to PCBF
Posted by Herman's Coffee on Thursday, June 4, 2020
- Hive Cafe – donated 25% of sales last Saturday to PCBF and Black Visions Collective
- Jinxed – donated $2,500 to PCBF
- Kalaya Thai Kitchen– donating 100% of sales from their mango sticky rice for the entire month of June to PCBF and Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity (PLSE)
We will be donating 100% of MSR sales this month to @plse_philly & @phillybailout to support legitimate and peaceful protesting as well as continued social action. For anyone looking to help, these are some groups that could use help. @plse_philly – providing free legal advice and representation @phillybailout – focused on ending cash bail and other criminal justice system policies that are wealth discriminatory (working with Philadelphia Bail Fund) @amistadlaw – abolishing the prison industrial complex that relies on systemic racial prejudice @vamos_juntos_ – providing assistance/advice to immigrant communities especially around ICE activity related to the protests @prisonsociety – provides resources to PA'S incarcerated population Check out Philadelphia Bail Fund's Twitter for more
- Machine Shop Boulangerie – donating 100% of sales from Friday, June 5th to Campaign Zero
- Rally Coffee – donated 10% of sales last Sunday to Black Lives Matter Philadelphia (BLM)
- Reanimator Coffee – donating 50% of all sales to BLM and their endorsed organizations until Sunday, June 7th
- Rival Bros Coffee – donating 100% of sales this weekend to George Floyd Memorial Fund and the Philadelphia Black Giving Circle
- Rowhouse Grocery – donated a portion of last weekend’s proceeds to PCBF
- Ultimo Coffee – donating portion of this week’s sales to BLM and NAACP Legal Defense Fund
- Victor Cafe – donated to Black Visions Collective
Please check their Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and updates.