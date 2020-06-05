Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

All over South Philly Civic & Community Uncategorized 

South Philly businesses giving back

Jeannette Armstrong

Despite the ongoing challenges that they’ve faced due to the pandemic, many South Philly businesses have donated (or are donating) proceeds from their sales to organizations fighting for social justice and equality. Check out this list and support a good cause today!

UPDATE! Due to some overwhelming support, we had to cut off pre-orders. We'll still have individual donuts available…

Posted by Herman's Coffee on Thursday, June 4, 2020

View this post on Instagram

We will be donating 100% of MSR sales this month to @plse_philly & @phillybailout to support legitimate and peaceful protesting as well as continued social action. For anyone looking to help, these are some groups that could use help. @plse_philly – providing free legal advice and representation @phillybailout – focused on ending cash bail and other criminal justice system policies that are wealth discriminatory (working with Philadelphia Bail Fund) @amistadlaw – abolishing the prison industrial complex that relies on systemic racial prejudice @vamos_juntos_ – providing assistance/advice to immigrant communities especially around ICE activity related to the protests @prisonsociety – provides resources to PA'S incarcerated population Check out Philadelphia Bail Fund's Twitter for more

A post shared by Kalaya Philadelphia (@kalayaphilly) on

Please check their Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and updates.

