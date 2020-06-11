Resources for Vegans in South Philly
Not so long ago, there were very limited options for vegans in Philadelphia. But in recent years, the vegan scene has exploded as people are becoming more aware of the environmental and health benefits of this lifestyle. As a result, most restaurants have been adding more plant-based options to their menus to cater to their customers’ needs.
Fortunately for those who live in South Philly, there are a variety of places that herbivores and carnivores alike can patronize. Please check out the list below of vegan businesses in our neighborhood and follow their pages on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Batter & Crumbs – 1401 Reed St., 267-319-8852
- Offering coffee, a variety of housemade baked goods, and sandwiches from Tattooed Mom and Rowhouse Grocery for curbside pickup and delivery via Caviar.
Grindcore House – 1515 S. 4th St., 215-839-3333
- Serving coffee and tea beverages, baked goods, and sandwiches for curbside pickup.
Miss Rachel’s Pantry – 1938 S. Chadwick St., 215-798-0053
- A restaurant and event catering company currently offering vegan meals for pickup and delivery.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is our order deadline for the very new, very exciting Fancy Friday meal pickup. We’ve seen so many folks have to cancel summer birthday, graduation and anniversary celebrations, and are pumped for this at-home alternative. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy making them. Little link in the ol’ bio to order, and pickup from 3-5 on Friday. #vegan #vegansofig #philly #dinner #datenight
The Tasty – 1401 S. 12th St., 267-457-5670
- A diner with an assortment of food like donuts, tofu scrambles, french toast, and burritos for curbside pickup.
Vegan Commissary – 1429 Wolf St., 215-964-3232
- Catering company and market offering snacks, salads, and entrees for curbside pickup and local delivery.
V Marks the Shop – 1515 McKean St., 484-843-1834
- Vegan convenience store selling a wide variety of products for plant-based snacking and meals for curbside pickup and delivery via Mercato.