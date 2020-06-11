Resources for Vegans in South Philly

Not so long ago, there were very limited options for vegans in Philadelphia. But in recent years, the vegan scene has exploded as people are becoming more aware of the environmental and health benefits of this lifestyle. As a result, most restaurants have been adding more plant-based options to their menus to cater to their customers’ needs.

Fortunately for those who live in South Philly, there are a variety of places that herbivores and carnivores alike can patronize. Please check out the list below of vegan businesses in our neighborhood and follow their pages on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Batter & Crumbs – 1401 Reed St., 267-319-8852

Offering coffee, a variety of housemade baked goods, and sandwiches from Tattooed Mom and Rowhouse Grocery for curbside pickup and delivery via Caviar.

Grindcore House – 1515 S. 4th St., 215-839-3333

Serving coffee and tea beverages, baked goods, and sandwiches for curbside pickup.

Miss Rachel’s Pantry – 1938 S. Chadwick St., 215-798-0053

A restaurant and event catering company currently offering vegan meals for pickup and delivery.

The Tasty – 1401 S. 12th St., 267-457-5670

A diner with an assortment of food like donuts, tofu scrambles, french toast, and burritos for curbside pickup.

Vegan Commissary – 1429 Wolf St., 215-964-3232

Catering company and market offering snacks, salads, and entrees for curbside pickup and local delivery.

V Marks the Shop – 1515 McKean St., 484-843-1834