Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

All over South Philly Food & Dining 

Resources for Vegans in South Philly

admin min read

Not so long ago, there were very limited options for vegans in Philadelphia. But in recent years, the vegan scene has exploded as people are becoming more aware of the environmental and health benefits of this lifestyle. As a result, most restaurants have been adding more plant-based options to their menus to cater to their customers’ needs.

Fortunately for those who live in South Philly, there are a variety of places that herbivores and carnivores alike can patronize. Please check out the list below of vegan businesses in our neighborhood and follow their pages on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Batter & Crumbs – 1401 Reed St., 267-319-8852
  • Offering coffee, a variety of housemade baked goods, and sandwiches from Tattooed Mom and Rowhouse Grocery for curbside pickup and delivery via Caviar.
Grindcore House – 1515 S. 4th St., 215-839-3333
  • Serving coffee and tea beverages, baked goods, and sandwiches for curbside pickup.
Miss Rachel’s Pantry – 1938 S. Chadwick St., 215-798-0053
  • A restaurant and event catering company currently offering vegan meals for pickup and delivery.

The Tasty – 1401 S. 12th St., 267-457-5670
  • A diner with an assortment of food like donuts, tofu scrambles, french toast, and burritos for curbside pickup.
Vegan Commissary – 1429 Wolf St., 215-964-3232
  • Catering company and market offering snacks, salads, and entrees for curbside pickup and local delivery.
V Marks the Shop – 1515 McKean St., 484-843-1834
  • Vegan convenience store selling a wide variety of products for plant-based snacking and meals for curbside pickup and delivery via Mercato.

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from

Rumor Mill: Pizza place coming to old Carman’s? FALSE

Albert Stumm

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated at the end Contrary to the hubbub around the closure of Carman’s Country Kitchen, there isn’t a pizza place coming into the corner after all. Already some action. Too bad it means nothing