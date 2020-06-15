Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

All over South Philly Food & Dining Navy Yard 

The Pies That Bind

Joseph Myers min read

Mercer Café at The Navy Yard will host a virtual pizza-making workshop.

Having recently reopened their establishment following an 11-week, Coronavirus-induced pause, the powers that be who helm Mercer Café at The Navy Yard, 4920 S. 15th St., have been seeking ways to recoup business and to continue to connect with their community. Thursday at 5:30 p.m., they will “dough” their part, when general manager Thomas Woltjen leads a virtual pizza-making workshop.

“It’s always great to think of new concepts to attract people to your business anyway, so since we’re sort of in reset mode, we thought this would be a well-received way through which to strengthen ties we already have and build more.”

For $25 the Cafe, which last month turned five years old, is selling kits comprised of two 14-ounce dough balls, cheese, flour, sauce and instructions. The items will be available for pickup up until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Woltjen encourages interested parties to contact 267-457-5585 or mercercafephilly@gmail.com to order and request the toppings that they want.

During the workshop the pizzaiolo will display his love for staples of Italian cuisine and will lead registrants in the creation of margherita and white pies.

“I think, with summer coming, this is a wonderful time to become even more infatuated with pizza,” Woltjen said. “We know that because of the pandemic, people are looking to keep busy. Here’s a chance to do so and to be creative simultaneously.”

He guarantees an educational and enlightening time that will serve as a heartwarming (not to mention oven-warming) way for families to bond or for individuals to pick up new talents. “Pizza is an amazing source of comfort,” he said. “Let’s see what we can create together.” Woltjen noted that pasta and salad workshops might soon join the pizza-making venture.

As for the brick-and-mortar business, Mercer Café has outside seating for 16 guests and a permit that could secure three dozen additional spots.

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from

Rumor Mill: Pizza place coming to old Carman’s? FALSE

Albert Stumm

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated at the end Contrary to the hubbub around the closure of Carman’s Country Kitchen, there isn’t a pizza place coming into the corner after all. Already some action. Too bad it means nothing