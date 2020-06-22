Worthy Words

A Passyunk Square theater is keeping artists connected to audiences through virtual conversations.

Throughout her 14-year affiliation with Theatre Exile, Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block has enjoyed pairing powerful productions with audiences who thrive on compelling content. In March, the COVID-19 pandemic halted onsite operations at Exile’s Passyunk Square-based space at 1340 S. 13th St. Since then, Block has kept makers and partakers alike connected through virtual programming, including the Conversations in Exile series that will enjoy its sixth installment this Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m..

Block has helmed Conversations in Exile since April 15. The biweekly presentations have offered thought-provoking, candid exchanges between she and the guests. Guests can pose questions online during the sessions. “The talks have had such a genuine nature to them, and I’m hoping that they are furthering among everyone the knowledge of just how important the performing arts are to our collective identities,” said Block.

“What is here is really, really magical,” Block said of Philadelphia’s contributions to the theater scene. “We have the obvious hope that we will be reunited with our supporters in person soon, but, until then, we are doing what we can to preserve and strengthen our ties to the artistic world.”

For this week’s event, Block will speak with Matt Pfeiffer, Theatre Exile’s Associate Artistic Director, and actor Akeem Davis. She’ll pick the Barrymore Award-winners’ brains about how they approach their roles within the creative universe.

Block will also explore how Philadelphia has shaped their validation of art. “These chances to come together are centered on retaining bonds and seeing everyone’s work as vital pieces of the larger narrative that we’re experiencing each day as global citizens.”

Theatre Exile will continue to hold the Conversations in Exile chats on a biweekly basis, giving theater buffs an outlet as they anticipate the eventual return of live theater. “These have been challenging months,” Block said of this stretch devoid of productions. “We need to press on, though, and these conversations are going a long way toward helping us to do that.”