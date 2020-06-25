Passyunk Post

Packer Park 

BBQ Benefit

Joseph Myers

Popi’s Restaurant will host an outdoor barbecue event to benefit the South Philadelphia Business Association’s scholarship fund.

With outdoor dining permissible again, organizations and businesses alike are getting creative. Tonight at 6:30 p.m. the 123-year old South Philadelphia Business Association (SPBA) will do just that with its BBQ Night. The event, which benefits SPBA’s scholarship fund will take place at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St.

For $45, attendees will enjoy cold beer, games, and music to complement the barbecued delights. A 50/50 raffle will benefit the scholarship fund.

Director of Membership Russell Shoemaker hopes the celebration proves as fruitful as the last large scholarship fund booster in January.

“It’s a summer night that you can share with family and friends and that will support a great cause,” Shoemaker, a Marconi resident, said. “The association relies on community ties to make South Philly stronger, and we’re ready to show everyone a great time.

To RSVP, call (215) 336-1108, or email spba1897@gmail.com.

