For the Weekend: 31 Outdoor Dining Options in South Philly
New outdoor dining is rolling out across South Philly this week and weekend. Check out the list below and please read our post about the latest COVID-19 outdoor dining guidelines.
Be sure to check websites, Facebook, and Instagram pages for the latest information and updates.
This is by no means a comprehensive list—new outdoor dining options are being added every day. Please let us know others restaurants we should include south of South Street from river to river! Just email us at
Bella Vista
East Passyunk / Passyunk Square area
- Bing Bing Dim Sum
- Comfort & Floyd
- Devil’s Den
- Flannel
- Fond
- Garage Passyunk
- Green Eggs Cafe
- LaScala’s Birra
- Le Virtù
- Palace of Indian
- Pistolas Del Sur
- Stateside
- Watkins Drinkery
Lower Moyamensing
Pennsport
- 2nd Street Brewhouse
- Charlie’s Roast Pork
- Creme Brulee Bistro
- The Dutch
- Mifflin Tavern
- Moonshine Philly
- Pennsport Beer Boutique
Point Breeze
View this post on Instagram
Okay Philly! Today we’re trying our hand at a lil outdoor dining. We’ll be here 12-8, today through Sunday this week. We’ve added a few extra conveniences for everyone’s safety – our menu (full food and beer) can be viewed directly on your smart device via scanned QR code that will be supplied to each table so that paper menus need not change hands (sanitized in between each sitting). You can now ALSO pay your bill by scanning the QR code on your tab! We will have a few single use menus available as needed, and you can still pay by card or cash, however the former methods are HIGHLY encouraged. Likewise, for the safety of EVERYONE, all staff and customers alike, we require you to wear a mask except when seated at your table! Please keep it on when ordering from your server as well. We’ll also be utilizing a virtual waitlist you can sign up for and be notified via text when your table is ready, link in bio. To-go sales of both beer and food are resuming, via the same online ordering and scheduled pickup timing as before. We can’t thank everyone enough for your continued patience as we navigate all of these new ways of operating, and all of the support. We are cautiously wading into this pool and doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s safety, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation! Looking forward to seeing you all again soon!
Queen Village
West Passyunk / Broad Street