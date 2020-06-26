Property of the week: 1629 South Camac Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1629 South Camac Street

2 bedrooms | 2 bath | 1 half-bath | 1,640 sq ft | $435,000

This beautiful rowhome is nestled on a quiet block in East Passyunk. It’s just steps away from Passyunk Avenue and recently underwent a meticulous renovation where it was taken down to the brick walls. Located within the Andrew Jackson School catchment, this charmer has two large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a finished basement.

The first floor features an open concept floor plan with living room, dining area, powder room, and modern kitchen.

If you like to cook, you’ll appreciate the ample shaker style cabinets, 5-burner gas range, beautiful quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Exposed brick wall frames the 5″ hand scraped hardwood floors.

The finished basement with tall ceilings adds to the beauty and spacious feel of this home and adds another great living space. It also includes the laundry area with front-loading washer and dryer set and storage.

Upstairs you’ll find a spacious east-facing guest room with ample closet space. The front master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed, has a huge closet and shines with natural light.

It also includes your own private, modern bathroom with stand up shower.

The second bedroom is also spacious and bright.

Additional features include high-efficiency central heating and air conditioning and wall-mounted electrical outlets in the living room and bedrooms for easy tv mounting.

Live around the corner from all everything that Passyunk Avenue has to offer: shops, cafes, events, and some of the best restaurants in the city. It’s also less than two blocks from the Broad Street Subway which will have you in Center City or the Stadiums within minutes.

The home can be sold furnished, asking price for furnishings is separate. Currently in year 1 of a 10 year tax abatement. Your perfect home is here and move-in ready.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090