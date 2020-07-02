Bok Bar is back!

Bok Bar, South Philly’s rooftop oasis, is back starting this week, with some changes. Opened in 2015, the seasonal beer garden located on the 8th floor of the Bok Building, 800 Mifflin Street, is a great place to spend a summer evening. The spectacular view of the Philadelphia skyline brings people in, but the inventive, ever-changing food and drink menu and event calendar keep them coming back.

This year will be “same same, but different” as they say on their website. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Bok Bar has instituted a reservation-only policy for table seating with 90-120 minute time limits. Tables will be spaced 6 feet apart and guests are required to wear masks when not seated. There is a maximum of six people per reservation and there will be a $5 per person fee for no-shows. Although they had restricted children and dogs to Sundays in the past, they will welcome them on a full-time basis this summer.

To kick off the season, Bok Bar will be hosting Neighborhood Ramen and Barkley’s BBQ and intends “to provide unique, rotating pop-ups throughout the summer”.

Irwin’s, the restaurant across the hall from the bar, will host special events this summer. On July 3-5 it will host rooftop five-course dinners by East Passyunk’s Noord and Malik Ali. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the hunger-relief organization Everybody Eats Philly.

In addition, as a response to recent events, Bok Bar is committing “to be a part of that change for the better.” They are partnering with individuals and organizations from diverse backgrounds to add programming including panel discussions, wellness classes, and artist workshops. They will also be changing their business practices. Starting this season, they will pay their staff the Philadelphia Living Wage and implement a paid sick leave policy.

For the latest information and updates, please follow Bok Bar on Facebook and Instagram.