It’s Always the Right Time to Seek Addiction Treatment

The summer can be a triggering time for someone suffering from substance use disorder (SUD). It’s a time of overindulgence; there is just something about the warm weather and social gatherings that causes substance abuse numbers to rise.

Recovery Centers of America is here to remind anyone suffering from substance use disorder that there’s no time like the present to get help. And while some may be worried about missing out on the summer fun, it can actually be an ideal time to finally get help.

Here are a few reasons why summer is a great time to seek addiction treatment:

Less pressure

Summer can be a dangerous time for someone suffering from an addiction to drugs or alcohol. Between the parties, barbecues, and social gatherings, large amounts of alcohol or other substances are consumed. It can be extra tempting for someone suffering from SUD and they may end up drinking or doing more drugs than usual.

However, going to addiction treatment in the summer not only reduces the risk, but also reduces the temptation. In Recovery Centers of America’s facilities, patients are in a structured, supportive, and secure environment, where they’ll receive the education, medical treatment, resources, and tools to achieve and maintain sobriety. When patients leave, they’re equipped to navigate a new life in recovery.

Prep for the holidays

No one wants to think about cold weather or snow when they’re enjoying the beautiful summer weather, but it’s important for anyone suffering from a SUD. Much like summer, the holidays are another time of celebration and temptation – not to mention the added stress of the holidays.

The holidays highlight relationships and friendships – something that can be difficult enough for someone suffering from a SUD. Add in the stress of having to buy gifts, go to family gatherings, and trying to coordinate events, and it’s a recipe for danger for someone suffering from a SUD. The stress only intensifies the person’s urge to use drugs or drink to cope.

That’s why it’s a good idea to seek addiction treatment in the summer. It’s the perfect time to focus on one thing: Recovery. Once the person completes treatment, they’re armed with what they need to navigate life – and eventually the holidays – while in sobriety. By the time they leave treatment, they’ll have a few months of sobriety under their belt and will feel well-equipped to face the holidays head-on.

Inconspicuous time

Often people worry about taking time off from work or school to go to addiction treatment – but taking off time during the summer isn’t unusual. In fact, it’s pretty common. If you’re a student, you won’t have to worry about addiction treatment interfering with your school schedule. By the time you complete treatment, the fall semester will be starting, and you’ll have a refreshed, healthy life in recovery to start living.

The same can be said if you have kids who are in school. It’s a lot easier for you to take a break from the hectic school schedule during the summer – no more helping with homework, providing rides to school, attending parent/teacher conferences, etc. You’ll be able to start the fall school year in your best frame of mind.

And if you’re working, it’s pretty common for people to take vacations during the summer months. While you’ll need more than a week or so of vacation time, you may find your workload is lighter in the summer and therefore an easier time for you to take off. Keep in mind that substance addiction is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning you cannot be fired for attending addiction treatment and your employer must make the appropriate accommodations and hold your job. Keep in mind: If you do not seek treatment and your job performance suffers because of it, you can be fired.

Fewer people around

Unfortunately, there is still a stigma associated with addiction. Most people worry what people will think if they find out they’re going to addiction treatment.

If this is something that’s concerning for you, addiction treatment in the summer might be a little bit of an easier time for you. Many people decide to take a vacation, go visit family or friends, and travel during the summer months. That means your absence might not be noticed or given a second glance.

If you know someone suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction, RCA is here to help. Our convenient location in Devon, PA is currently accepting patients 24/7. RCA at Devon provides both inpatient and outpatient services (available via Telehealth due to the pandemic).

Call 1-800-RECOVERY today and one of our treatment advisers can verify insurance and arrange transportation to get the person into treatment quickly and securely.