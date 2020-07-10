“Open on the Avenue” may be postponed, but local businesses still need your patronage!

As reported in Eater earlier this week, “Open on the Avenue”, which would have closed five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue for outdoor dining and shopping this weekend, was postponed due to safety concerns. Adam Leiter, Executive Director of East Passyunk Business Improvement District said, “Just as the City has been constantly evaluating reopening guidance on a daily basis, East Passyunk Avenue has been doing the same. Given a number of outside circumstances, we have decided to postpone Open on the Avenue. We plan to share a new date very soon, and look forward to implementing the pilot program in a way that will be beneficial for our small businesses as well as a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

In the meantime, Leiter offered ways to help our local businesses survive during the pandemic. “The community can still directly help businesses on the Avenue, as there are many restaurants offering outdoor dining in current spaces and streetery areas, including Flannel, Punk Burger, Manatawny Still Works, Pistolas Del Sur, and others.”

He continued, “Likewise, our retail and service businesses continue to offer private or limited capacity options, and curbside pickup and delivery. Whether it’s Occasionette, Eastern Pass Tattoo, the newly opened Heavy Metal Hair Salon, Ill Exotics, or numerous others, the continued impact of supporting the local economy cannot be understated. Every dollar that is spent locally has an exponential impact as it is likely to be reinvested in another local shop and help the bottom line of multiple independently owned businesses.”

For more information on the rescheduling of “Open on the Ave” and other happenings on East Passyunk Avenue, please visit the Business Improvement District’s website and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.