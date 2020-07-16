Bardascino Park movie night

Bardascino Park will host a screening of the 1995 film “My Family” Saturday night.

It is anyone’s guess as to when movie theaters might again operate on a grand scale, but their absence does not mean that area residents need to forsake the whole cinematic experience. At 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, Bardascino Park, at 10th and Carpenter Streets, will screen “My Family,” giving film buffs a chance to enjoy a socially-distanced night out.

The movie, whose cast includes Jimmy Smits, Edward James Olmos, and Jennifer Lopez is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Friends of Bardascino Park and will have viewing spaces marked. Attendees must wear masks to the free Bella Vista-based gathering, in keeping with the City’s guidelines on outdoor activities.

This tale of love and perseverance, presented through the eyes of Mexican-Americans, should help sate the desires of those who long to catch a flick this summer.