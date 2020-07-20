Congrats to South Philly’s “Best of Philly 2020” winners

Philadelphia Magazine just announced their Best of Philly 2020 winners and several South Philly businesses made the cut.

Two of the biggest awards went to Nok Suntaranon of Bella Vista’s Kalaya Thai Kitchen for “Best Chef” and East Passyunk’s River Twice for “Best New American Restaurant.” The magazine acknowledged Suntaranon for her humanitarian work in addition to her culinary skills. River Twice was praised for owner/chef Randy Rucker’s personal approach and “modernist impulses.”

Family-run Taqueria Morales was named “Best Taqueria Born on Twitter”, commending the new restaurant not only on their social media skills but also their “killer tacos al pastor.”

Porchetta sandwich spot, Porcos, was named “Best Literal Hole-In-The-Wall,” describing their pre-pandemic takeout window on Washington Avenue as “invaluable.”

Several South Philly pizza places were awarded “Best Comfort Food – Takeout Pizza”. East Passyunk’s Pizza Plus, Graduate Hospital’s Sidecar Bar & Grille, and Emmy Squared Pizza of Queen Village were recognized for their takes on Detroit-style pizza. Gigi Pizza, also in Queen Village, was complimented for their “NYC-meets-Napoli pie baked in a wood-burning oven.”

The following wine shops received nods in the “Best Coronavirus Silver Lining” category. According to the magazine, DiBruno Bros. 9th Street Bottle Shop in the Italian Market, Le Caveau in Bella Vista, and Graduate Hospital’s Wine Dive “stayed open and kept us drinking and drunk during the apocalypse” when the PLCB stores had closed.

In addition to food and drink businesses, retail establishments were honored as well. Queen Village newcomer, Walter Pine, was named “Best Plant Shop” for their carefully curated selection of plants, flowers, and gifts. East Passyunk’s Amelie’s Bark Shop won in the “Best Pet Birthday Cakes” category for their customizable cakes that are “almost too pretty to eat.”

Congratulations to all of the winners—keep up the great work!