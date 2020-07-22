A “Lot” of fun in store at the Navy Yard

The Navy Yard will host Philadelphia’s 10-day stop on the Parking Lot Social Tour.

With the COVID-19 pandemic largely putting a damper on the summer, people have been looking for fun diversions. One novelty to check out now through Sunday: the Parking Lot Social Tour at the Philadelphia Navy Yard’s Marine Parade Grounds.

The event promises a mix of entertainment including drive-in movies, food trucks, comedy acts, bingo, trivia contests, and—in a nod to social distancing and wordplay—a chance to belt out tunes through car-a-oke.

Have you got your tickets to The Parking Lot Social yet? 🎉 Get more info here: https://t.co/uStl9P1RyN#theparkinglotsocial pic.twitter.com/mziuxXmqWi — The Parking Lot Social (@parkinglotsoc) June 8, 2020

Philadelphia is serving as the third stop on the tour, with the Navy Yard’s eight acres prepared to host five days of fun. Originally slated for July 30 to August 9, the local stop received a date change due to cancellations in other cities.

The Marine Parade Grounds will accommodate 250 cars













This week’s featured films include “Back to the Future II,” “Dirty Dancing,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “The Goonies,” “Grease,” “The Lost Boys,” “The Purge,” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Priced between $39 and $59, the overall experience will come as a much-needed addition to gutted summer calendars.

Families with children will especially enjoy the interactive family programming scheduled for Saturday and Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m.

With all the fun in store, this event should motor its way into everyone’s long-term memory.