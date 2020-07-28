Passyunk Post

An Aquatic Escape

Joseph Myers

The “Cities built around the Water” presentation will address the splendor of three Italian locations.

One day soon, we hope, Americans will fully be able to indulge in their desire to travel internationally. Likewise optimistic, Filitalia International and the History of Italian Immigration Museum, 1834 E. Passyunk Ave., are teaming up to host Friday’s Cities Build around the Water virtual presentation, with registrants set to hear about a trio of Italian destinations.

The 5:30-7 p.m. event will serve as an inspiration to those seeking new places to visit and as an homage to the legacy that Venezia (Venice), Chioggia, and Comacchio have come to enjoy. Dr. Angela Cacciarru will helm the talk. Webinar participants will “take a virtual tour of these romantic cities, deeply experiencing the beauty of their canals and architecture, and glimpsing the warmth of their people.

Dr. Cacciarru was born and raised in Italy. She has more than twenty years of experience as an instructor of Italian language and culture. Her images and knowledge of life in the Veneto, coupled with her command of the area’s architectural brilliance, will leave the audience eager to have its passports stamped.

Friday, July 31, 2020
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
$10 fee
Purchase tickets and find more information.

