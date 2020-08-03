The 3rd Police District will conclude its Back to School Supply Drive on Friday.

Whether they attend public, parochial, or charter schools, the impending academic year will certainly prove an interesting one for Philadelphia’s students, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate their educational journey, the 3rd Police District is conducting a supply drive. Donations are being accepted at district headquarters, 1300 South 11th St. (13th & Wharton) in Passyunk Square.

The endeavor began July 7 and will end this Friday, August . The coronavirus outbreak has placed a massive burden on many local families, so the drive resounds as even more pressing as September beckons. Organizers hope to fill 1,000 school bag with staples such as composition notebooks, pencils, pens, and folders.

For more information, call 215-686-3030.