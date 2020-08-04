Essential outpatient addiction and mental health services from home

When COVID-19 began to change our daily lives and routines, Recovery Centers of America didn’t miss a beat. Our patients and those suffering from the disease of addiction don’t have time to wait for a pandemic to pass to get the help they need.

So we brought our evidence-based addiction treatment services to them, in their homes.

While we are still providing our inpatient treatment, we converted our outpatient services from our offices to live, high definition audio/visual telehealth. We watched our patients thrive from our addiction treatment, from the comfort and safety of our homes.

The best part? All patients need is a smartphone, tablet, computer, or laptop. Our addiction experts deliver the same addiction treatment we have for years – just through the safety and convenience of technology.

“Much of the country is re-opening and re-emerging from COVID-19 stay-home orders, bringing joy to many, albeit with proper precautions. Yet to be seen however, is how people and the virus will respond to this newfound freedom, but one thing is sure, healthcare delivery options now available as the result of COVID-19 are beneficial to many and should certainly continue,” writes Recovery Centers of America’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Deni Carise.

Why telehealth?

It’s simple: Wherever there’s an internet connection, there is now the opportunity for medical professionals to treat patients. With today’s telehealth options, medical providers can further their reach to patients and remain consistent in their treatment, even during crisis times like a pandemic.

Other benefits include:

Accessibility and greater flexibility to outpatient treatment services in lieu of in-person services.

Promotes a comfortable environment and aids in lessening anxiety.

Efficient use of time, reduced wait times, and no time spent in traffic or driving long distances.

“Accessibility is not just pertinent for the many Americans who live in rural areas and do not have access to SUD treatment due to geography, it also impacts other groups. Individual struggling with drugs and alcohol who are the primary breadwinners for their families and who will encounter financial difficulties if they have to travel multiple times a week for outpatient care can benefit from telehealth. Additionally, Individuals with health concerns – especially compromised immune systems during this time of COVID-19 – may also benefit from receiving treatment via telehealth. For these groups and others, telehealth could very well provide life-saving treatment access and opportunity for sustained recovery and support,” writes Dr. Carise.

Outpatient options

Recovery Centers of America at Devon provides both addiction treatment and/or mental health treatment via telehealth. Just like our brick and mortar outpatient services, you will have the option of:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

Intensive Outpatient Services (IOP)

General Outpatient Services (GOP)

Eating disorder treatment

Eating disorder and addiction treatment

Mental health treatment

Mental health and addiction treatment

Whether you’ve been at an RCA facility or not, you are able to utilize RCA’s telehealth services. Many insurance providers cover telehealth options, and a majority of insurance companies have allowed us to add telemedicine to existing agreements, so the cost should be the same. Please call our Admissions Department to discuss your specific coverage and potential co-pays or deductibles. Webex will run on:

Android mobile or tablet

IOS Apple iPhone and iPad with current OS

Microsoft PC running Internet Explorer Version 8 and 9; Google Chrome latest version; or Firefox latest version

MAC running latest operating system and same version Safari browser; Google Chrome latest version; or Firefox latest version

In order to utilize video conferencing, you will need to connect from a device with a camera and a microphone. If you can’t connect via video for a group session, you can always dial in via the telephone. However, video is always the preference.

How can I get started today?

Reach out to RCA at 844-429-3795. Our Treatment Advisors will verify your insurance, answer any questions you may have, and get you set up for our outpatient services via telehealth.

You will need to have the ability to connect to Webex via an internet web browser or the Webex application downloaded on a smartphone. Additionally, RCA will need to have your email address on file in order to send you an invitation to join family sessions or visitation meetings.

If you know someone suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction, RCA is here to help. Our convenient location in Devon, PA is currently accepting patients 24/7. RCA at Devon provides both inpatient and outpatient services (available via Telehealth due to the pandemic).

Call 1-800-RECOVERY today and one of our treatment advisers can verify insurance and arrange transportation to get the person into treatment quickly and securely.