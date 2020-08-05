Pho the love of food

Mike’s BBQ has the ticket to enjoying a fine brisket this Thursday.

We are fortunate that many local eateries have been persevering through the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some spots have used this time to revamp their offerings, others are offering patrons a blast from the past. This Thursday, August 6, Mike’s BBQ, 1703 S. 11th St., will do just that as it takes everyone back to 2015 by selling its French pho dip sandwich.

The East Passyunk Crossing-based business will begin taking online orders for the brisket-centric goodie at 8 a.m. Mike’s is open from Noon to 5:15 p.m. We recommend ordering early.

If the provided visual does not make it obvious that the Michael Strauss-led establishment will run out of supplies long before the late afternoon, though, we suggest that South Philadelphians at large find new optometrists.

The $13 sandwich debuted five years ago. It features bean sprouts, fried onions, a pho broth, thai basil, and a sriracha and hoisin sauce. This cultural mash-up will forever win the favor of Strauss, who spoke highly of the opportunity to reacquaint fans with the creation while introducing it to other residents.

“The brisket is super tender and flavorful,” the proprietor said. “There’s a nice crunch from the bean sprouts, too. Overall, everything tastes great!”

For more information, visit www.mikesbbqphilly.com.