Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

East Passyunk Crossing Education News you can use 

Fiery Friends at Southwark School

Joseph Myers , min read

Southwark School is remaining “dragon strong” through its friends group’s fundraiser.

Since Principal Andrew Lukov arrived at Southwark School, 1835 S. Ninth St., seven years ago next month, the East Passyunk Crossing site has prided itself on being “dragon strong.” That description, inspired by the school’s mascot, has proven especially appropriate since the COVID-19 pandemic disturbed instruction in March. Ahead of a new term, the EPX Civic Friends of Southwark is seeking to keep the student body roaring with confidence through an ambitious Activity Fund fundraiser.

“There are so many dedicated individuals who ensure that the school thrives, and they’re all doing so for the benefit of amazing learners,” fundraiser organizer David Krill said. “We’re hoping to come through for everybody with this outreach.”

As the Friends’ GoFundMe page explains, the Southwark community felt a sizable setback over its inability to hold Fun Day in spring. That celebration typically brings the Activity Fund its biggest boost. With uncertainty over how this school year, which is set to begin virtually for the city’s public school pupils, might go, the fundraiser’s overseers are building up the Activity Fund to cover whatever joyful experiences they wish to plan.

“Rather than be pessimistic about the state of everything, we’re positive that we will transform every contribution into something very worthwhile,” said Krill, whose Friends group is a subcommittee of the East Passyunk Crossing Civic Association.

In two weeks’ time, social media and word of mouth have helped the cause to generate $2,255 of the desired $9,000 goal. Krill, who will have a child enrolled at the school next year, noted that he hopes to reach half of that tally by mid-September, at which point he and his peers will evaluate their efforts.

“The country as a whole has so many groups and organizations that are tackling huge problems, so our mission might not be the most critical one at this point in time,” he said. “However, everything about it is incredibly meaningful to us and our outstanding children.”

Donate to the cause today!

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

King of Jeans plans, new and improved

Albert Stumm

Now we’re talking. Max Glass, developer of the upcoming apartments in the King of Jeans building, has released an updated rendering for his project. If only the substation next door looked so nice The building’s elements would remain the same:

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from