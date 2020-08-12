Property of the week: 1110 Montrose Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1110 Montrose Street

3 bedrooms | 2 baths | 1,412 sq ft | $550,000

On a quiet block in Hawthorne, this classic brick front townhome is filled with light—and unofficially has parking…

The rear patio used to be an entire trinity home and is now a great outdoor space for the owner.

Just 5 years old, all the systems—electric, plumbing, environmental control, alarms, sprinklers—are all newer. There are 5 years remaining on the tax exemption.

There are 5 inch hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, a large eat in kitchen island, wine fridge and work desk area.

The second floor features two bedrooms and a bathroom. The third floor owner’s bedroom has dual vanities and a walk-in shower in the en suite bath.

Topping it all off is the roof deck with great views of the nearby S. 9th Street Italian Market with its outside vendors, delis, and restaurants—new and old, fun and unforgettable. Explore the neighborhood, then visit 1110 Montrose Street.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090