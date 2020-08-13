Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

All over South Philly Food & Dining Healthy Habits 

South Philly Food Co-op: beginning with the Basics (Box)

Jeannette Armstrong , min read

See what’s in store for the Food Co-op at their new online shop.

Ten years in the making, the much anticipated South Philly Food Co-Op (SPFC) is expected to open its doors this fall. To whet your appetite for what’s to come, SPFC’s new online shop provides an opportunity to stock up on the basics—plus local produce, bread, pickles, and more.

Construction is currently wrapping-up at 2031 S. Juniper Street, close to Broad and Snyder, where the community-owned grocery store will provide South Philly residents with one-stop shopping for fresh, local, sustainable food at affordable prices. The store will be open 7 days a week from 9am to 9pm.

There are currently over 1,300 member-owner households, according to General Manager Lori Burge. You can become a member-owner by contributing $200 to SPFC. Membership entitles you to store discounts and the right to vote in the annual Board of Directors election, which gives every member a voice in the business. Your investment also shows your support for their mission: “Using food as a force for good—at our tables, in our community, and for our planet”. Non-members are welcome to shop at the store as well.

In advance of the opening of the brick and mortar location, SPFC has created an online store with biweekly contactless pickup on Fridays from 4-6pm at the Bok Building at 900 Mifflin Street and delivery from 4-7pm. There are currently over 150 items available for purchase online with an emphasis on local products. 

The Co-op’s contactless pickup at Bok.

In addition to a la carte shopping, the Co-Op is offering a Basics Box, containing at least 20 pantry items, with a curated assortment of canned products, bread, produce, and even toilet paper. Most recently, they have added a box of local produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh to their growing selection. Burge said, “Shoppers can support their local Co-op and get everything they need from apricots to ziti!” 

 

For the latest updates on South Philly Food Co-Op, please check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

 

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from

Rumor Mill: Pizza place coming to old Carman’s? FALSE

Albert Stumm

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated at the end Contrary to the hubbub around the closure of Carman’s Country Kitchen, there isn’t a pizza place coming into the corner after all. Already some action. Too bad it means nothing