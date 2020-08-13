South Philly Food Co-op: beginning with the Basics (Box)

See what’s in store for the Food Co-op at their new online shop.

Ten years in the making, the much anticipated South Philly Food Co-Op (SPFC) is expected to open its doors this fall. To whet your appetite for what’s to come, SPFC’s new online shop provides an opportunity to stock up on the basics—plus local produce, bread, pickles, and more.

Construction is currently wrapping-up at 2031 S. Juniper Street, close to Broad and Snyder, where the community-owned grocery store will provide South Philly residents with one-stop shopping for fresh, local, sustainable food at affordable prices. The store will be open 7 days a week from 9am to 9pm.

There are currently over 1,300 member-owner households, according to General Manager Lori Burge. You can become a member-owner by contributing $200 to SPFC. Membership entitles you to store discounts and the right to vote in the annual Board of Directors election, which gives every member a voice in the business. Your investment also shows your support for their mission: “Using food as a force for good—at our tables, in our community, and for our planet”. Non-members are welcome to shop at the store as well.

In advance of the opening of the brick and mortar location, SPFC has created an online store with biweekly contactless pickup on Fridays from 4-6pm at the Bok Building at 900 Mifflin Street and delivery from 4-7pm. There are currently over 150 items available for purchase online with an emphasis on local products.

In addition to a la carte shopping, the Co-Op is offering a Basics Box, containing at least 20 pantry items, with a curated assortment of canned products, bread, produce, and even toilet paper. Most recently, they have added a box of local produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh to their growing selection. Burge said, “Shoppers can support their local Co-op and get everything they need from apricots to ziti!”

For the latest updates on South Philly Food Co-Op, please check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.