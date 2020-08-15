Soaring to Lebanon’s aid

Through Sunday, Jet Wine Bar is assisting relief efforts for Beirut via a benefit menu.

Beirut has found itself receiving global attention since the August 4th explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that hampered life in Lebanon’s capital. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Sunday, August 16, Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., is doing its part to help the country heal by offering a benefit menu that will see 20 percent of sales donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

THIS POST MAY LOOK BORING BUT I ASSURE YOU SUPPORTING THE LEBANESE RED CROSS BY ORDERING FROM THIS MENU IS NOT BORING !!!! COME SHOW UP!! pic.twitter.com/81cDHEBMz5 — Jet Wine Bar (@JetWineBar) August 8, 2020

The benefit includes five wine options, three spirt and cocktail options, and Lebanese food specials:

Wine is available by the glass or bottle, or to-go. Three of the options are made by Syrian refugees in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.

The cocktails are made with Lebanon’s national drink–Arak, an anise-flavored liqueur.

Food options include falafel, hummus, and skewers of meat or eggplant.

As Jet Wine Bar notes on its Facebook event page, if you can’t swing by this weekend you can still assist the cause by putting “Beirut” in Venmo comments send to @JetRexYnez. Those who visit in person can enjoy the special menu and benefit Beirut’s rejuvenation at Jet Wine Bar’s outdoor wine garden and streetery.

For more information, visit https://jetwinebar.com/events/.